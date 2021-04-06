RISE Fertility Opens Its First Orange County Location in Newport Beach to Provide Personalized Fertility Care That Ends in Baby Steps™

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE Fertility, a concierge fertility practice, is excited to announce the opening of its first location in Newport Beach, California, with future locations in the pipeline to reach patients nationwide. Founded by Harvard and Yale alumni, Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, MD, RISE Fertility eliminates barriers in building the family of your dreams by offering unique and personalized fertility care in an elevated, modern and comforting environment.

RISE Fertility delivers advanced fertility care via a comprehensive suite of services to help patients end in baby steps™. With its high touch approach, RISE Fertility creates time and space for elevated engagement between patient and physician, unburdening patients at every step in the process with compassion, understanding, and accommodation. Comfort and familiarity are key as personalized care plans are tailored to address the individual needs and goals of their patients. RISE Fertility is also the first and only fertility clinic in the country to provide custom in-house financing options exclusively for their patients to help make fertility care more affordable and accessible.

Dr. Sanaz Ghazal created RISE Fertility to deliver the highest quality fertility care in a way that allows patients to be active participants in the process, lifts them up and empowers them during a difficult time. She recognized that patients were feeling frustrated by the disconnect with physicians, the lack of personal attention, the inability to get questions answered, and the experience of feeling like just a number. RISE Fertility offers a uniquely elevated patient experience coupled with cutting-edge fertility care and high success rates.

Double board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, as well as Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dr. Ghazal’s mission is to provide a more positive and elevated fertility experience to her patients as they start the journey of building a family. She specializes in all aspects of female and male infertility, IVF, egg freezing, miscarriage and pregnancy loss, LGBTQ+ family building, PCOS, intrauterine insemination, fertility preservation for cancer patients, endometriosis, and preimplantation genetic testing, bringing a wide range of expertise into the relationship she builds with her patients.

“Being a woman and mother myself, I know firsthand the joys of parenthood and I understand just how devastating, stressful and expensive infertility can be for those trying to conceive,” said Dr. Sanaz Ghazal, Founder of RISE Fertility. “As a specialist in the field, my ultimate goal is to make the entire fertility experience more personal, seamless and affordable for patients by developing a true patient-doctor partnership, educating them about their options, and providing one-of-a-kind financing options to empower and support them throughout this journey.”

RISE Fertility is set to open its second clinic in Mission Viejo, California in the coming months. Both clinics are conveniently located adjacent to two major hospitals in Orange County, Hoag Hospital and Mission Hospital, allowing the clinics to integrate with the local OB/GYN community, adding comprehensive care across the entire spectrum of women's health. With the goal to broaden its reach nationally, RISE Fertility will look to expand into strategic markets and offer exclusive opportunities to select top physicians across the country to join their mission to provide best-in-class fertility care with an unparalleled experience that puts patients first.

The RISE Fertility Newport Beach clinic is located at 3333 W. Coast Highway, Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663. For more information about RISE Fertility, visit www.risefertility.com.

About RISE Fertility

RISE Fertility delivers advanced fertility care via a comprehensive suite of services. Emotional needs are acknowledged. Vested patient/physician relationships help alleviate anxiety about the unknown. Whether desiring to have a baby as soon as possible, by some milestone or specific date in the near or distant future, RISE Fertility is with you for the entirety of your fertility journey.