UiPath Partners with Seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Provide Automation Education

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading enterprise automation software company, UiPath, today announced it has partnered with seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help train students on Robotic Process Automation (RPA). As more organizations invest in digital software technologies like automation, UiPath is committed to democratizing RPA technology and skills so all people can be successful in the Future of Work. The company’s Academic Alliance partnerships with HBCUs bring workforce development opportunities, along with skills, training, and knowledge, to HBCU students so they not only thrive in digitally led work environments, but also shape them.

UiPath has partnered with HBCUs including Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Jackson State University, Stillman College, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee University, and Winston Salem University. With a UiPath study showing that 86% of global office workers are demanding automation skills training from their employers, UiPath believes that university students across all backgrounds are taking note and eager to join RPA curriculums at their schools to have the skills they need as they enter the workforce.

“I’m thrilled to start my RPA journey through Texas Southern University’s curriculum with UiPath. I know that the enterprise of the future is fully automated, and that RPA technology is at the core of this new way of working. I’m excited to gain the skills I need to drive a future of work that unleashes workers from the repetitive, time-intensive work,” said Aliza Durvesh, a teaching assistant at Texas Southern University.

Jackson State University, Tuskegee University, and Texas Southern University have all begun offering RPA course materials. Jackson State University’s RPA curriculum is part of its Industrial Systems and Technology curriculum, while Texas Southern University and Tuskegee University are teaching RPA to students in management, accounting, and information sciences.

“As a professor, it’s my job to make sure my students are prepared to enter the workforce with the skills they need to succeed. A UiPath survey found that 70% of senior executives want even non-technical employees to have automation skills—a sign that it’s of utmost importance for universities like Tuskegee University to provide our students with RPA training programs, especially among business, accounting and IT applications. UiPath’s commitment to diversifying the tech community is admirable and we’re proud to partner with them on this curriculum,” said Dr. Jack Crumbly, Management Department Chair in the Andrew F. Brimmer College of Business and Information Science at Tuskegee University.

The seven HBCUs that have recently partnered with UiPath are among more than 750 universities and colleges in UiPath’s Academic Alliance program, which gives professors free automation curriculum to teach automation skills to future generations. Industry research shows there is soaring demand for professionals who have such skills. For example, “Robotics Engineer” is one of the fastest emerging job roles globally, with LinkedIn reporting a 40% compound annual growth rate in job postings from 2015 to 2019.

“We believe it’s imperative that workforces have the training and skills to use automation technologies and identify opportunities for innovative applications,” said Tom Clancy, SVP UiPath Learning. “We strongly believe that this education should be extended to all people. Fostering diversity in the tech industry, unlocks opportunities for fresh perspectives, ideas, and opportunities for innovation.”

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.