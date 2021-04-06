State of Hawaii Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Medicaid Beneficiaries

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The state of Hawaii has selected UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaii to administer its QUEST Integration Medicaid program statewide, which includes the islands of Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and Oahu, effective July 1, 2021. The five-and-a-half-year base contract includes the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD), and Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) programs.

UnitedHealthcare will continue to work closely with QUEST Integration, which administers the state's Medicaid program, to improve the overall health and well-being of Hawaii’s Medicaid beneficiaries through a coordinated, patient-centered care model. This model integrates medical and behavioral needs as well as social support needs such as housing and nutritious food in line with the state’s Medicaid vision for the future.

“We have partnered with the state of Hawaii since 2009 to build a strong statewide Medicaid program and will continue to bring forth value-based, sustainable, person-centered solutions to meet our members’ health care needs,” said Dave Heywood, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Hawaii. “This ongoing engagement represents our continued commitment to the people of Hawaii, and we look forward to serving even more Medicaid members throughout the state.”

The health plan will offer health benefits for a portion of more than 400,000 adults and keiki who meet qualifications for the state’s Medicaid program. Membership will include access to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan’s provider network including long-term care and home care, wellness programs, preventive care and field-based health care coordination and support.

UnitedHealthcare currently serves approximately 114,000 people in commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans in Hawaii. This includes coverage for more than 17,000 low-income beneficiaries who are enrolled in a Dual Special Needs plan.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.