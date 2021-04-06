Demandwell Joins High Alpha Venture Studio and Launches SEO Software Platform

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Demandwell is announcing the launch of its new software platform today that helps B2B SaaS marketing teams turn organic search into a source of repeatable revenue. The new platform coaches marketers in organic demand generation, pairing SEO best practices with conversion optimization and automating routine SEO tasks for increased efficiency.

Initially founded as an agency in 2019, Demandwell saw exponential growth in its first 18 months and partnered with High Alpha venture studio to transform its proprietary coaching system into a high-growth software business. The company is led by Co-Founder and CEO Mitch Causey, a former marketing leader at Indianapolis-based Lessonly with over a decade of SEO experience. Causey is joined by Co-Founder and CTO Sam Smith, who previously served as Chief Architect at Sigstr, which was acquired by Terminus in 2020.

“Organic search should be the number one driver of growth for B2B SaaS companies, but it’s so often not the case. Most marketers we speak with say they’re publishing a lot of content but not seeing any results,” said Causey. “Demandwell gives marketers confidence that the content they create will drive revenue. Our customers have seen over 4X increases in the number of leads generated from organic search within the first 12 months of working with us.”

Demandwell arms marketers with tailored SEO strategies, content production management, routine SEO task automation, and insights that fuel iteration through its combination of expert SEO coaches and software. Demandwell's unique keyword prioritization and lifecycle maturity models coach marketers where to focus their time and energy and drive content strategies. The platform then gives marketers a view of the complete SEO performance funnel.

“The SEO industry is currently undergoing a renaissance, and the tools and strategies employed over the past two decades were built for a different era of marketing. Demandwell has already proven there is incredible demand for new technologies and approaches in this market, and we believe this is the team that will revolutionize the SEO industry,” said Kristian Andersen, partner at High Alpha.

As it stands today, 91% of pages on the internet get zero organic search traffic from Google. In contrast, 89% of “Demand Pages” created with Demandwell have received organic search traffic to date. Demandwell has analyzed millions of keywords so far and since launching the platform earlier this year, has helped over 45 customers, including Terminus, Realync, and Lessonly achieve their growth goals with organic revenue.

“We were able to double the amount of revenue sourced from organic search this past year, which was already our highest performing channel, largely due to working with Demandwell,” said Lessonly Chief Marketing Officer, Kyle Lacy. “Without Demandwell, organic may only drive traffic, but with Demandwell, it drives repeatable revenue with a remarkable ROI.”

About Demandwell

Demandwell is an SEO software platform businesses use to generate revenue through organic search. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Demandwell’s mission is to help others grow. To learn more about Demandwell, visit demandwell.com.

About High Alpha

High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches, and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. The High Alpha portfolio includes leading cloud companies Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Lessonly, LogicGate, MetaCX, Socio, and more. For more information visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.