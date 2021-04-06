Crothall Healthcare and Nuvolo Partner to Launch Next Generation Cloud Platform for Healthcare Clinical Engineering Program Management

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crothall Healthcare today announced that its Healthcare Technology Solutions (HTS) division has launched teamCHAMPS, a modern, cloud-based Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) powered by Nuvolo. This modern, next generation cloud platform is now available at all hospitals served by Crothall HTS.

Crothall Healthcare manages and provides oversight of a hospital’s entire life cycle of medical devices. It is one of the largest U.S. companies in the market, maintaining approximately 1,000,000 medical devices annually and serving more than 200 hospitals and health systems across the country.

“This strategic investment from Crothall represents the strongest possible commitment to our customers to truly modernize service management for clinical engineering. This exciting new technology from Nuvolo, built on the ServiceNow platform, allows our customers to harness the value and power of improved uptime, better clinical engineering program management, and improved medical device safety and performance,” said Division President Jim Cheek. “The teamCHAMPS platform provides modern, easy to use and mobile-ready capabilities in areas of data and analytics, robust, easy to create reporting and dashboarding, and flexible workflow management.”

Crothall’s new teamCHAMPS platform, powered by Nuvolo, supports the full service management lifecycle of a hospital’s medical device fleet. The platform’s cloud-powered inventory control feature enables teams to track each step of the inventory process. The platform also captures information on service contract management, service requests, preventive maintenance management, capital equipment, and cyber security profiles.

“We’re excited to help Crothall bring teamCHAMPS to their network of Healthcare clients,” said Todd Lefkowitz, Nuvolo Chief Customer Officer. “By using the Nuvolo platform, their clients can be sure they have the most modern solution to manage all assets within the healthcare system. Most importantly, Nuvolo connects departments like HTM, Facilities and IT on one platform, so cross departmental communication and data sharing is possible.”

The teamCHAMPS platform’s real-time reporting and analytics enables each hospital to receive data insights correlating to an asset and facility in just a few clicks. Crothall’s HTS team can also track historical data and leverage the platform’s three levels of maintenance analytics—corrective, preventive, and predictive—to optimize use of all equipment and improve decision-making with maintenance issues.

Other capabilities include:

Integration with ECRI’s database for product recalls and hazard alerts

Integration with the oneSource Biomedical database of validated manufacturer PM and repair guidelines

Shipping status and delivery arrivals, which speed up the workflow process

Designed to support the requirements of the Joint Commission, accreditation organization DNV, and Crothall HTS’ ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System.

