Chatters Hair Salon Celebrates Earth Month With The Launch of Their Style Consciously Initiative

RED DEER, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 1991, Chatters Hair Salon (Chatters) has been on a mission to spread good vibes (and good hair days) across Canada with their Style Happy philosophy, a movement that inspires guests to look and feel their best, just like that freshly done hair feeling you get from the salon chair.

At Chatters, they believe that part of feeling our best comes from doing our best and the ability to make conscious decisions that align with our individual lifestyle. In celebration of Earth Month, Chatters is excited to announce the launch of their latest initiative, Style Consciously. To live consciously means something different to everyone, but for Chatters, Style Consciously is about making mindful choices - choices that positively impact your health, lifestyle and environment.

“As the beauty industry continues to evolve, we are listening to what is truly important to our clients and stylists”, says Greg Moreau, President and CEO of Chatters. “Being thoughtful as to how we can best serve the environment and making sure we adapt accordingly is a critical priority. We are mindful of our choices, and committing to sustainable choices. Our goal with Style Consciously is to provide clients greater transparency and provide information that will help them make conscious decisions as to what products best fits their needs”, he adds.

Style Consciously is broken down into four pillars: clean, cruelty-free, vegan and sustainable. Each pillar has their own clearly defined guidelines, developed by Chatters, that can be found on the new Style Consciously page on chatters.ca and while shopping in-stores. Products aligning with each pillar are carefully vetted to help you choose cleaner, greener, kinder products and brands.

Clean: Chatters has created a standard to help you find products created with your health in mind. Each product that is Clean certified is free from proven or suspected toxic ingredients found on their Free From list.

Cruelty-free: Cruelty-free brands are certified by PETA or Leaping Bunny, organizations recognized for strict cruelty-free standards. This assures their products and ingredients have not been tested on animals.

Vegan: Products created without animal products or derivatives. They’re free from ingredients such as honey, beeswax, collagen and more.

Sustainable: Products identified as sustainable are packaged in a minimum 50% recycled or bio-sourced materials or can be refilled or recycled for less landfill.

These newly designed pillars further define their sustainable, pre-existing partnership with Green Circle Salons. Together with Green Circle Salons, Chatters is able to divert up to 95% of beauty waste from landfills. Fun fact - it's not only guests that leave Chatters feeling refreshed, it’s also everyday waste like hair clippings, aluminum foil and beverage cans that get a makeover too! In addition to beauty waste, this partnership allows Chatters to recycle single use materials such as masks, gloves and face shields.

“As a member of the beauty community, we have a responsibility to ensure we’re eliminating as much landfill waste as possible”, says Moreau. “We are making a positive impact, it is incredible how much salon waste we've been able to divert with Green Circle Salons. We are extremely grateful for their partnership, creativity and innovative program”, he adds.

Rather than ending up in landfills, recovered hair can be used in humanitarian efforts including oil spill clean up, as hair can absorb 12 times its weight in oil. Recovered hair can also be used in the creation of Bio-Composite Plastic, a new sustainable material that is lighter and stronger than plastic, and can be recycled by local community programs. Metals such as aluminum foils, colour tubes, food and beverage cans and tin containers are melted and can be repurposed to create products like bicycle parts, car parts and salon chairs. In 2020 alone, Chatters recovered 57,741 lbs of waste. Since partnering with Green Circle Salons in late 2017, Chatters has recovered a total of 209,280 lbs of beauty waste - and counting!

This Earth Month, Chatters will join Green Circle Salons and Plastic Bank® to promote the importance of sustainable beauty and battle ocean plastics. Chatters will help prevent 100,000 plastic bottles from entering the world’s oceans.

