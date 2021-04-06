Keen Joins NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network to Advance Automated Marketing Investment Planning

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keen Decision Systems, a leader in automated marketing investment planning for leading consumer good, financial services and pharmaceutical consumer brands, today announced it has joined the NielsenIQ Connect Partner Network, the largest open ecosystem of technology-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.

The partnership enables NielsenIQ data to integrate directly into Keen’s decision-support platform to help marketing leaders make data-informed decisions about how to invest their budgets for the greatest financial impact in real-time.

The partnership accelerates Keen’s ability to directly integrate NielsenIQ data for new or existing NielsenIQ clients.

“We are excited to welcome Keen Decision Systems to our Connect Partner Network, as we continue to grow the network with highly qualified partners to foster a technology-powered market for leading consumer brands and companies,” said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Connect Partner Network, NielsenIQ. “Through the unmatched breadth of our collaborative ecosystem of trustworthy and innovative partners, our clients are uniquely positioned to solve their biggest problems and stay ahead of a rapidly changing consumer landscape.”

Keen’s platform, which now integrates NielsenIQ data, uses the company’s own marketing performance data and its patent-pending marketing elasticity engine to build forward-looking models so marketers can run scenarios across all channels and weeks to build the best marketing plan to achieve their financial goals.

“Consumer marketing leaders face challenging headwinds when it comes to making marketing investment decisions in today’s highly fragmented and complex media landscape, further complicated by the unprecedented uncertainties around the pandemic,” CEO and co-founder Greg Dolan explained. “Keen’s solution helps marketers make data-informed decisions that improve short- and long-term financial contribution to build winning brands.”

About Keen

Keen Decision Systems is an Inc. 5000 software-as-a-service company that has appeared on the Inc. 5000 for the past three consecutive years, leaping 913 spots to rank 2,308 in 2020, continuing its strong growth trajectory with 181.77 percent three-year revenue growth.

Keen’s platform helps marketers optimize their marketing mix across all channels in service of a financial goal. Named ClickZ’s Best Predictive Analytics Platform, Keen’s platform has helped its clients drive a 41 percent improvement in marketing contribution over the past 52 weeks. The company, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., with approximately $2 billion in marketing dollars under management for leading brands of such companies as Post, Church & Dwight, Smithfield Foods and 3M, among others. Connect at KeenDS.com, info@KeenDS.com and on LinkedIn.