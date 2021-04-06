Perfect Water Technologies Expands National Distribution with Lowe's

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Water Technologies, the innovative water purification manufacturer, announces increased online distribution of its top-selling products. Lowe’s will carry the company’s Home Master brand of water filtration systems, including reverse osmosis, through their e-commerce platform.

Established in 2002, Perfect Water Technologies, Inc. continues to provide a means to quality drinking water filtration products that serve its residential and commercial customers worldwide. With expanded distribution through Lowes.com, consumers will now have access to an expanded range of water treatment products.

The Home Master brand manufactured by Perfect Water Technologies features Whole House Filtration systems, faucet filters, undersink reverse osmosis units, and hydroponics RO systems. One of Home Master's leading units, the TMAFC-ERP Artesian Full Contact Undersink Reverse Osmosis system has surpassed the 1,000 review mark on Amazon and currently holds an average 4.8 star-rating. It’s the only RO on the market adding beneficial minerals back into the water twice thanks to a patented remineralization process. The Artesian systems are expected to be a powerful addition to Lowe's.

President of Perfect Water Technologies, Jon Sigona remarked, “Lowe's is a natural fit for Home Master products. We appeal to the consumer who demands the best equipment and is an avid DIY’er. We expect to find a great deal of success in this partnership.”

The current B2C environment is rapidly changing. Customers are looking beyond traditional brick and mortar, trading keys for a smartphone, and have begun relying on e-commerce for everything from groceries to cars. In-person shopping is no longer a requirement, but rather an option, a trend that demands attention. Ensuring products are made widely available across the web, and backing them with great customer service and technical support, is the foundation for continued business growth in the 21st century.

Seeded from a small hardware store in North Carolina, Lowe’s quickly grew into one of the largest retailers in the world with over 2,000 locations. Through this new partnership with Lowe’s, Perfect Water Technologies aims to meet demand and further increase accessibility of its products. Home Master's DIY friendly offerings will be a great addition to Lowes.com and its highly educated, hardworking, home improvement customers.