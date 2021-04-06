Caveonix and Three Wire Systems, LLC Announce Partnership

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caveonix, the company behind the first continuous cloud governance platform that supports the hybrid cloud, announces its partnership with Three Wire Systems, LLC, a leading provider of technology solutions for government agencies and large enterprises.

As these organizations continue embracing both the digital transformation journey to the cloud and the Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) approach to software development, their challenge is to deliver continuously-changing applications that also continuously comply with agency or enterprise security policies. They want both to establish baseline sets of controls that apply to all applications, regardless of where they are deployed in a hybrid multicloud environment, and to continuously monitor those applications for compliance drift. Combining these two capabilities enables federal agencies to move from a static Authority To Operate process that is not congruent with CI/CD to an Ongoing Authorization posture that enables innovation. The Caveonix Cloud platform, the signature implementation of the NIST Risk Management Framework for the hybrid cloud, enables Ongoing Authorization for federal agencies and Continuous Cloud Governance for enterprises while slashing the cost of compliance. Caveonix Cloud provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Program (CWPP), and Governance and Risk Compliance (GRC) through a single, integrated platform that operates across public clouds, private clouds, and enterprise datacenters.

“Our customers, particularly those in the federal government, need modern solutions that maintain security across their critical information and assets,” said Lydia Whitlow, Director of Vendor Alliances, Three Wire Systems. “That’s why we are very excited to have Caveonix as one of our trusted technology partners and to leverage the Caveonix Cloud platform, which combines security, compliance and governance into one complete solution.”

Caveonix helps customers govern their cloud environments through its signature implementation of the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF), the governance gold standard. The NIST RMF sets forth processes for enterprise and government agencies to secure their information systems and is the foundation for the Caveonix Cloud platform.

“Three Wire Systems has a deep knowledge of the security and compliance needs in the federal sector, having been a top solutions provider for government agencies for many years,” said Tim Sullivan, co-founder and co-CEO, Caveonix. “Caveonix Cloud will complement their innovative approach and provide the security functions needed to govern the most critical assets.”

More information about Caveonix can be found at Caveonix.com and Three Wire Systems at ThreeWireSys.com.

About Caveonix

Caveonix developed the first continuous cloud governance platform for the hybrid cloud. Caveonix reduces costs, saves time and simplifies compliance and governance by combining Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), a Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and automated Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) in a single dashboard for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com.

About Three Wire Systems

Founded in 2006, Three Wire Systems, LLC (Three Wire) is the trusted source for government agencies and military organizations looking to modernize with innovative and efficient technology solutions. As part of its health and human solutions initiatives, MyAdvisor® provides holistic care to all those who provide service and their family members, with access to one-on-one care coordination sessions in behavioral health, wellness, navigational advocacy, financial literacy, and career development. The MyAdvisor division also includes VetAdvisor®, an American Association of Suicidology (AAS) accredited program, with over a decade of experience in health and wellness serving military veterans, active-duty service members, national guardsmen and reservists. For more information, visit: www.threewiresys.com.