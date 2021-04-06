Threat Stack and Liquid Web Announce Strategic Partnership

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Threat Stack, the leader in cloud security and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with Liquid Web, LLC, the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As part of this partnership, Liquid Web customers can employ the Threat Stack Oversight Intrusion Detection System as an additional layer of security to Liquid Web servers with an advanced Intrusion Detection System (IDS). Together, Threat Stack Oversight and Liquid Web will provide customers with real-time monitoring for user, process, network, and file behaviors in critical systems across Linux and Windows servers.

Threat Stack Oversight collects, monitors, and analyzes security telemetry across server environments to identify anomalies, assess and prioritize threats, and flag intrusions as they occur. Through this partnership, Threat Stack security experts will provide support to the Liquid Web technical team by escalating the identification of potential threats and suspicious behavior with relevant context and remediation recommendations. Threat Stack's advanced protection can also bolster Liquid Web customers to meet strict security standards, including those required by PCI DSS, SOC 2, and HIPAA/HITECH compliance regulations.

“Threat Stack offers an IDS solution powered by a team of in-house security experts who continuously monitor a customer’s environment,” said Melanie Purkis, Director of Products for Managed Hosting. ”Liquid Web customers can take advantage of Threat Stack’s 24/7 monitoring and remove the burden of intrusion detection from internal teams, allowing fast-growing businesses to focus on their products and services instead of day-to-day security. We are thrilled to have Threat Stack join our portfolio of partners.”

“Threat Stack is excited for this new partnership with Liquid Web. This collaboration will arm more organizations with the ability to achieve a sound security posture,” said Brian M. Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack. “Liquid Web customers who will use Threat Stack’s Oversight support will fill a necessary gap in detecting and remediating cyber threats in today’s everchanging security landscape.”

To learn more, visit the Liquid Web Threat Stack Oversight page: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/add-ons/threat-stack/.

About Threat Stack

Threat Stack is the leader in cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications, helping global enterprises securely leverage the business benefits of the cloud with proactive risk identification and real-time threat detection across cloud workloads. The Threat Stack Cloud Security Platform®, delivers full stack security observability across the cloud management console, host, container, orchestration, managed containers, and serverless layers. Threat Stack provides the flexibility to consume telemetry within existing security workflows — or manages it with you through the Threat Stack Cloud SecOps Program℠ so you can respond to security incidents and improve your organization’s cloud security posture over time.

For more information or to schedule a free demo, visit threatstack.com.

About Liquid Web

Building on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 500,000+ sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit Liquid Web.