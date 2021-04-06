InterSystems joins Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems, an innovative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical information challenges, today announced that it has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program for its adherence to transparency and integrity in managing the Gartner Peer Insights review process for customers. By joining the Gartner Customer First program, InterSystems is committing to building trust and credibility by soliciting reviews from all customers and recognizing the benefits of honest, unbiased feedback.

The company’s flagship product, InterSystems IRIS® data platform, currently boasts a 4.6 (out of five) stars rating on Gartner Peer Insights.* InterSystems IRIS is the only one of the 16 vendors included in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems to join Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. “The Gartner Customer First badge signifies that a technology provider welcomes both positive and negative feedback from the Gartner Peer Insights community and utilizes customer insights to drive product development, service and support.”

InterSystems was also recognized in 2020 with a second consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS).

“Our motto is and has always been to take care of the customer and build great products,” said John Paladino, vice president, client services, InterSystems. “We’re proud to offer our customers an environment where they feel empowered to share honest, unbiased feedback that informs how we improve our products and services to best meet their evolving needs. We believe that the Customer First badge validates our commitment to our customers and the importance of open lines of communication.”

A cloud-independent data platform, InterSystems IRIS can be deployed on all major public clouds and supports multi-cloud and hybrid environments. InterSystems IRIS eliminates the need to integrate multiple technologies and makes it easier to build high-performance, machine learning-enabled applications that connect data and application silos.

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world’s most proven electronic medical record, as well as unified care records for health systems and governments through a powerful suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24x7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.