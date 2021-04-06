Captivate Bio Signs Agreement with denovoMATRIX GmbH, Offering Enabling Technologies for Cell Manufacturing

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Captivate Bio, a scientific cell culture solutions provider headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, announced today it has signed a distribution agreement with denovoMATRIX GmbH, a biotechnology company located in Dresden, Germany which designs modular, biomimetic coatings for adherent cell manufacturing. Captivate Bio will become the North American distributor of myMATRIX products including the innovative screenMATRIX and myMATRIXMSC as well as the newly released myMATRIXiPSC cultureware.

denovoMATRIX technologies are chemically defined, animal component-free and mimic functional features of the cellular microenvironment making them key tools in translational research and in accelerating the path to market for those in the cellular agriculture industry. myMATRIX™ iPSC and myMATRIX™ MSC are pre-coated, ready-to-use consumables that promote chemically defined cell adhesion and expansion in serum-free, xeno-free iPSC and MSC culture applications. screenMATRIX™ is a 96-well microplate system, pre-coated with various coatings to rapidly identify the functionally optimized coatings for any specific cell type.

“Captivate Bio prides itself on continuously looking for ways to bring new and innovative technology to our cell culture customers,” said Tanya Potcova, Captivate Bio chief executive officer. “denovoMATRIX solutions provide researchers a simple, hassle-free way to expanding cells in a highly customizable, clinically-relevant niche environment. Working with denovoMATRIX and the team presents us with a really great opportunity to further expand our reach into the stem cell therapeutic industry and cellular agriculture market.”

“We look forward to working with the Captivate Bio team in bringing our innovative products to the US market,” said Dejan Hušman, chief executive officer of denovoMATRIX GmbH. “Access to their scientific networks and industry experience will surely be a game-changer in the adoption of our technology in cell manufacturing.”

About denovoMATRIX GmbH

denovoMATRIX is an extracellular matrix engineering company that enables the acceleration of cell-based therapies and development in stem cell research. The company leverages chemical synthesis, stem cell biology and design thinking to build a platform of biomaterials which address major life science challenges. By providing both cell-based therapy companies and translational researchers with solutions, denovoMATRIX is at the forefront of innovation in biomaterials.

For more information, visit: www.denovomatrix.com

About Captivate Bio

Captivate Bio is a privately held scientific solutions provider specializing in the commercialization and distribution of high-quality reagents and custom cell culture media services for the research, therapeutic, and healthcare communities. Current product offering includes viral transport media and collection kits plus classical cell culture media, fetal bovine serum (FBS), human platelet lysate (HPL), and a portfolio of custom media and small molecules for basic research, stem cell research, cell therapy, cytogenetics, and emerging markets such as cellular agriculture.

For more information, visit www.captivatebio.com or follow-on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.