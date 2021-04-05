World Insurance Associates Acquires Lawrence & Brownlee Agency and John Roberts Insurance Agency

TINTON FALLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Lawrence & Brownlee Agency (“LB Insurance”) of Anderson, SC and John Roberts Insurance Agency (“JRIA”) of Anderson, SC on April 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lawrence & Brownlee Agency was established in 1912 and later incorporated in 1926 by W.H. Lawrence and R.F. Brownlee. David H. Fant joined the firm after graduating from college, and was offered a partnership in 1995. He has been the sole owner since 2001. The company strives to invest in the local community, and support local businesses, non-profits, and local and international missions. The company’s focus is on Commercial Lines accounts, and Personal Lines Accounts.

“In a world where technology and social media are main influencers, and people are quick to point out the negative, LB Insurance maintains 4.8 out of 5 stars on both Facebook and Google reviews, and an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau,” says David H. Fant, President of LB Insurance. “We look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our clients, as a part of WIA.”

John Roberts Insurance Agency was founded in 2002, by John Roberts. The goal of the agency was to have the ability to offer options to the clients they worked with, and have the opportunity to write commercial insurance. JRIA operates on the philosophy that every single client is important, and their coverage has to fit their unique needs.

“We use our knowledge to find the best options for our clients, and give them all the information they need about those options, so they can make an educated decision that works best for them,“ says John Roberts, President of JRIA. “We plan to continue actively marketing to existing and prospective clients, through our partnership with WIA.”

“We are pleased that LB Insurance and JRIA are merging, and joining the WIA family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “Both companies are well respected, and have a history of community involvement. We look forward to their continued growth as part of WIA.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA. Jones Law Firm provided legal counsel to LB Insurance and ML Lawyers provided legal counsel to JRIA. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 98 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 138 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #62 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #41 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.