Pharmacy Times ® Adds Five Notable New Partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmacy Times®, the leading multimedia resource for pharmacy professionals, is excited to announce that it has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program roster with the addition of five new partners.

“This past quarter we have formed multiple partnerships with exceptional oncology and health system pharmacy leaders, strengthening our position in the pharmacy industry,” said Gil Hernandez, vice president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications, LLC, publisher of Pharmacy Times®. “As more organizations get added to our prestigious program, we can further develop the collaboration, research, and education of valuable information that is delivered through the Pharmacy Times® platform.”

The new partners are:

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA)

Moffitt Cancer Center is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is the No. 11 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999.

is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt is the No. 11 cancer hospital and has been nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report since 1999. Providence St. Joseph Health uses its voice to advocate for vulnerable populations and needed reforms in health care. Together, their 120,000 caregivers serve in 51 hospitals, 1,085 clinics, and a comprehensive range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Providence is committed to touching millions more lives and enhancing the health of the American West to transform care for the next generation and beyond.

uses its voice to advocate for vulnerable populations and needed reforms in health care. Together, their 120,000 caregivers serve in 51 hospitals, 1,085 clinics, and a comprehensive range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. Providence is committed to touching millions more lives and enhancing the health of the American West to transform care for the next generation and beyond. Shore Medical Center

UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside

The Pharmacy Times® SAP Program is an opportunity for community and specialty pharmacies, health systems, cancer centers, colleges of pharmacy, and advocacy groups to foster collaboration and open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, Pharmacy Times® works with the partners to inform and educate pharmacists in its Directions in Oncology Pharmacy® and Directions in Health Systems™ publications.

For more information about the Pharmacy Times® SAP program, click here.

About Pharmacy Times®

Pharmacy Times® is the industry-leading multimedia pharmacy network of community, health system, oncology, and specialty pharmacy platforms, providing practical clinical and professional information pharmacists can use in their everyday practices when counseling patients and interacting with other health care providers. Each issue and the website contain articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease state management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law, and more. Additionally, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Pharmacy Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.