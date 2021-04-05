SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Monday, April 26, 2021 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, April 26, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Monday, April 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT) Dial-in Number: 877-692-8955 Access Code: 5907785 Conference Name: SBA First Quarter 2021 Results Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 6037760 Scheduled to begin 4/26/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 5/10/2021 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern) Internet Access: www.sbasite.com

