SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, Fla.--()--SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its first quarter results on Monday, April 26, 2021 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, April 26, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, April 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-692-8955

 

 

Access Code:

5907785

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA First Quarter 2021 Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 6037760

 

Scheduled to begin 4/26/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 5/10/2021 at 12:00 AM

 

(TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA
Capital Markets
561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins
Media Relations
561-226-9431

Contacts

Mark DeRussy, CFA
Capital Markets
561-226-9531

Lynne Hopkins
Media Relations
561-226-9431