The Phoenix Expands into New Hampshire to Help the Granite State Rise Above Substance Use

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that fosters a supportive, sober active community for individuals recovering from substance use, announced its expansion into New Hampshire, bringing additional recovery support to one of the states hit hardest by the opioid crisis. The Phoenix will offer free in person programs leveraging donated gym space, outdoor sites, and volunteers to provide critical support and connection to individuals in recovery from substance use. Programs will initially be available in the Seacoast, Manchester, Concord, and Nashua areas with further expansion planned throughout the state. Locals interested in signing up for classes, volunteering or attending virtual programs can visit www.thephoenix.org/find-a-class. All classes are free, and the only requirement to participate is 48 hours of continuous sobriety.

New Hampshire has the 6th highest opioid overdose rate in the country, according to a CDC report in April 2020. Through the support of the Stand Together Foundation, alongside local partners the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation, The Brook, New Hampshire House of Representatives Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Latitude Learning Resources Founder and Director Sharon Osborne, The Phoenix aims to support individuals battling with substance use on their road to recovery as part of its organizational mission to impact one million people within the next four years.

“The Phoenix is an inclusive community that empowers our members to rise above substance use by leveraging the transformative powers of social connection and physical activity in their recovery,” said Scott Strode, Founder and Executive Director of The Phoenix. “I spent the early years of my recovery in New England, so building a community in New Hampshire is close to my heart. The Phoenix is thankful for the support of the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation, The Brook, and Jason and Sharon Osborne to further the goal of helping our members heal and thrive in recovery.”

With the expansion, The Phoenix is looking to hire two full-time employees, a Program Manager and Program Coordinator. Connections to the NH recovery community are preferred. Candidates can apply by visiting the jobs page at www.thephoenix.org.

“The Brook and the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation are proud to partner with the Stand Together Foundation to bring The Phoenix to New Hampshire,” said Greg Lee, President of Eureka Casino Resorts. “Their proven program and track record of success will go a long way to combat opioid addiction, which is a major health crisis in New Hampshire in particular and the country as a whole. Bringing our community together to tackle major problems inspires my family and our company. The ability to make a bigger impact through charitable gaming brought our company to New Hampshire, and we know this is just the beginning.”

“Sharon and I are excited to partner with the Stand Together Foundation to bring The Phoenix to New Hampshire,” said Jason Osborne, majority leader for the New Hampshire House of Representatives. “The Phoenix will help individuals battling substance use access an effective and life changing program that has proven results across the country. Addiction is a major problem in our state and to solve it we need to promote solutions that empower people closest to the problem to address the issue. We look forward to seeing the transformative impact The Phoenix will have on our communities.”

Since 2006, The Phoenix’s free sober active community has inspired more than 42,000 people across America to believe they have the strength to rise from the ashes of addiction through the support of those who are walking that very same path. Through its brick and mortar locations in major municipalities across the U.S., such as Boston, Mass. and Denver, Colo., along with an extensive online offering of live-stream and virtual programming, the nonprofit organization aims to redefine the addiction recovery process through its innovative model that is designed to facilitate human connection in a supportive environment and eradicate the stigma of substance use. Physical and other group-focused activity is the mechanism through which The Phoenix introduces individuals to the safe and supportive ‘sober active community’ at the heart of the program’s success.

For those seeking assistance or simply wanting to learn more, visit The Phoenix’s website at www.thephoenix.org. To donate to The Phoenix, which is funded by donations and grants, visit www.thephoenix.org/donate-to-phoenix.

About The Phoenix

The Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that fosters a free sober active community for individuals recovering from substance use and those who choose to live a sober life. Since launching programs in Colorado in 2006, more than 42,000 people have walked through their doors nationally. By leveraging the intrinsic power of physical activity and social connection, participants build confidence and find the support they need to live productive and fulfilling lives in recovery. The Phoenix events are free to anyone with at least 48 hours of continuous sobriety from alcohol and nonprescription drugs. Instructors are either in recovery themselves or supporters with a strong tie to the mission and desire to make a difference. The Phoenix helps individuals rise from the ashes of addiction and pursue lives full of hope. For programming, follow The Phoenix on Facebook or visit www.thephoenix.org for more information.

About Stand Together Foundation

Stand Together Foundation identifies, recruits, and cultivates a community of dynamic entrepreneurs who are leading a movement to break the cycle of poverty in America. We strategically partner with the country’s most innovative and effective nonprofits and invest in them through financial capital, management support, storytelling, and other offerings to fuel their innovation and take their efforts to the next level. Our goal is to transform the social sector by helping nonprofit leaders maximize their impact, addressing persistent poverty through a deep belief in people and bottom-up solutions. Learn more at StandTogetherFoundation.org.

About Jason & Sharon Osborne

Jason is the CEO of Credit Adjustments, Inc. and the current majority leader for the New Hampshire House of Representatives. Sharon is the Founder and Director of Latitude Learning Resources.

About The Brook

The Brook is a charity gaming facility located in Seabrook, New Hampshire. After a multi-year renovation it has become the premier entertainment destination on the Seacoast. Its parent company, Eureka Casino Resort, is an established Nevada-based company that is 100% employee-owned. The Eureka Casino Resort, along with the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation, have sought to live their core values: treating our guests, community, and one another with care and compassion.