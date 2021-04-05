Lowe and Dart Interests Complete Development of The Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lowe, a respected national real estate investor, developer and manager, and partner Dart Interests have completed development of The Sweetgrass Inn at Wild Dunes Resort, a 153-room boutique hotel located on the Isle of Palms, just 30 minutes from historic downtown Charleston. The Sweetgrass Inn features a mix of comfortable and tastefully appointed guest rooms and suites, a premier spa, two dining options, an expansive pool deck and first-class meeting and event spaces, in addition to full access to Wild Dunes Resort’s award-winning golf courses, tennis club and white sand beaches.

“The Sweetgrass Inn adds a distinctive boutique option to the array of offerings at the 1,600 acre Wild Dunes Resort. Throughout the decades of our tenure as an owner and managing partner at Wild Dunes we have been committed to maintaining the quality of the Resort and enhancing this one-of-a-kind property to provide a welcoming environment and relaxing escape for all of our guests,” said Matt Walker, Executive Vice President of Lowe.

Developed by longtime Wild Dunes owner Lowe and partner Dart Interests, The Sweetgrass Inn offers spacious accommodations with spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean, Lowcountry marshes, Charleston city skyline and Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Guest rooms range from king, double queen and one-bedroom suites. Each guestroom embraces modern, contemporary design elements influenced by a coastal aesthetic, incorporating Charleston’s historic charm. The hotel was designed by the Charleston team of McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, with interior design by Malcolm Berg of EoA.

The Spa at Sweetgrass is a stunning 10,000-square-foot sanctuary featuring 14 treatment rooms and indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces, including a 3,000-square-foot private outdoor spa garden with plunge pools and cabanas.

Visitors to the Sweetgrass Inn will find two culinary experiences: The Laughing Gull, a casual poolside bar and restaurant, and The Oystercatcher Restaurant & Bar, a full-service restaurant featuring local fresh seafood delivered daily and a lively gathering place inside the hotel lobby.

One of the most captivating features is the hotel’s new, expansive pool deck with a zero-entry pool, hot tub and kid’s splash pad. Poolside programming will be offered for children and families.

The Sweetgrass Inn elevates Wild Dunes Resort as a premier destination for groups and events in Charleston with the addition of 30,000 square feet of event space. The Sweetgrass Inn’s Indigo Room & Rooftop, the Lowcountry’s only rooftop ballroom and terrace, offers a 3,000-square-foot ballroom and 6,000-square-foot terrace with stunning ocean views for formal events and weddings. The 8,000-square-foot Osprey Ballroom & Terrace is perfect for multi-function events of up to 800. Adjacent to the Osprey Ballroom, the 570-square-foot Avocet Boardroom provides a more intimate space for meetings or private events.

Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests, commented, “The Sweetgrass Inn is a spectacular new hotel that significantly exceeds our expectations. Combined with other major improvements to the resort including major upgrades to the retail shops and the Boardwalk Inn, the opening of the Sweetgrass Inn is transformative to Wild Dunes, creating an entirely new and much higher quality guest experience.”

Wild Dunes Resort offers 2.5 miles of coastline, two Tom Fazio designed Championship golf courses, world-ranked tennis courts, the Boardwalk Inn hotel, vacation rental condominiums and luxury vacation homes. It currently features nine restaurants and cafes, indoor and outdoor meeting and function space including the signature Grand Pavilion, fitness center and retail shops at The Shoppes at Sweetgrass.

Wild Dunes Resort is jointly owned by Lowe and Dart Interests. Lowe acquired Wild Dunes Resort in 1990 following Hurricane Hugo, restored the Resort and has continued to expand and improve Wild Dunes over the past 30 years. Most recently, Lowe completed a three-year, $10 million renovation of the Boardwalk Inn, Links golf course and clubhouse, Grand Pavilion and Sweetgrass Pavilion event space. In 2018, Dart Interests joined Lowe as partner in the Resort and the venture initiated continued improvements and expansion of the property.

About Lowe

Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 48 years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $32 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued its mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe currently has more than $2 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Charleston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, DC. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com.

About Dart Interests

Dart Interests is a U.S. real estate development and investment firm solely owned by the Dart Family. Dart Interests has a growing portfolio of more than $1 billion currently invested in real estate projects across seven states. With an emphasis on long term value creation, our structure enables the firm to be flexible as well as purposeful in developing leading-edge properties in both urban and resort settings. Our combination of available capital and industry expertise gives the organization the freedom to take calculated risks and produce meaningful results. Based in Dallas, Dart Interests also has regional offices in Orlando, Charlotte and Houston. For more information, visit: dartinterests.com.