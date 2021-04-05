Singlewire Software Announces Strategic Investment from PSG

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singlewire Software (“Singlewire”), a leading provider of mass notification software for safety, emergency and workflow communications, today announced a strategic investment from funds advised by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled service companies. PSG’s Tom Reardon, Managing Director, and Chris Andrews, Principal, have joined Singlewire’s Board of Directors, as has Barry Allen, Operating Partner and former CEO of Wisconsin Bell.

Singlewire has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009 and currently serves over 7,000 customers globally across healthcare, education, manufacturing, retail, corporations and government entities. The company’s InformaCast product is one of the most comprehensive mass notification platforms available and is highly differentiated in terms of the speed and reach at which it delivers critical information, ease of use and ability to seamlessly integrate with leading IT systems.

“Whether workforces return to offices or remain dispersed in the wake of COVID-19, the ability to notify employees of safety-related issues will continue to remain a top priority for organizations globally, and we are proud to deliver critical software to make this possible,” said Paul Shain, President and CEO of Singlewire. “We are excited to partner with PSG as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings to meet the needs of the dynamic industries and organizations we serve.”

“With the global mass notification systems market projected to grow to $27.3 billion by 2026, Singlewire has a tremendous opportunity to scale its innovative platform to safeguard more lives,” said Tom Reardon, Managing Director at PSG. “Singlewire’s impressive solution is a clear result of their strong management team and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with them as they continue to grow.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lazard Middle Market acted as financial advisor and Michael Best served as legal advisor to Singlewire Software. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to PSG.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading service for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit www.singlewire.com/informacast.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 275 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. To learn more about PSG, visit https://www.psgequity.com/.