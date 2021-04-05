Elion Partners Announces ESG Partnership with Fútbol Con Corazón USA

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elion Partners, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with offices in Miami, New York and Seattle, today announced its alliance with FCC USA, the United States extension of the Latin American organization, Fútbol con Corazón meaning “Soccer with Heart.”

Through the philanthropic partnership, the firm will provide the non-profit with funding and resources to expand domestically, bringing its hands-on, soccer-driven approach to educating underprivileged youth to various markets across the United States, beginning with Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In line with Elion’s commitment to fostering the well-being of its people, partners and future generations, also known as The Elion Way™ (“T.E.W™”) methodology, the partnership with FCC USA will focus on its three social pillars: racial equity, female empowerment, and mental health.

“Empowering our employees and the communities we serve is deeply rooted in our company culture that embraces inclusion, diversity, and social responsibility; by partnering with FCC USA, we are able to do just that,” said Shlomo Khoudari, Managing Partner at Elion. “The organization helps educate children on the most important issues of our time while enhancing their social-emotional wellbeing. We are thrilled to be able to support such an important cause and ultimately, do our part in building a better future for all.”

Since its inception 13 years ago, FCC has impacted more than 100,000 children and their families across its programs, most of them from low-income households or considered at-risk youth. Now, with a footprint in the South Florida market, FCC USA offers a roster of free activities for both children and parents, including afterschool programs, summer camp and parent/teacher summits.

“By blending values-based sports instruction with health and life workshops, our team is able to empower members of underserved communities to feel confident, disciplined and motivated in their everyday lives,” said Silvia Haba de Merlo, Executive Director of FCC USA. “None of this would be possible without the generous support of Elion, and we thank them for continuing to dedicate their time and resources to our organization.”

About Elion Partners

Elion Partners is a minority-owned real estate investment firm. As a vertically integrated platform, Elion is both a fiduciary and operator, managing real estate assets through closed-end funds and permanent capital investment vehicles. http://elionpartners.com/

About Fútbol con Corazón (FCC)

Founded in 2007 by Samuel Azout, Fútbol con Corazón (FCC) strives to help at-risk children in underserved communities acquire essential life skills through its unique immersive soccer skills approach. Over the past 14 years, FCC has positively impacted the lives of over 100,000 children in six countries, the United States, Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Argentina. FCC’s methodology blends values-based sports instruction using innovative methodologies to reinforce values such as cooperation, teamwork, respect, discipline, and honesty. The organization’s overarching goals are to build youth leadership and strengthen community cohesion, as a means to improve young people’s life prospects, decrease violence, and increase overall quality of life in their communities.