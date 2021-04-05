Alpine Launches New Services Platform Through Partnership With Interskill Learning

SAN FRANCISCO & ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring middle-market software and services companies, today announced its partnership with Interskill Learning (“Interskill”), a leading independent supplier of online mainframe training. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Interskill will serve as the foundation of a Professional Education platform within AlpineX, Alpine's newly formed investment platform focused on lower middle-market services businesses. Following a similar model to Alpine Software Group, AlpineX will invest deeply in four to five verticals, acquiring asset-light services companies with durable customer value propositions, high-quality revenue, and attractive markets.

Interskill is a market-leading training business serving IT professionals who develop and operate mainframe computers. With offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Interskill is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers worldwide.

The shift toward a dynamic knowledge economy has generated increased demand in multiple segments of the professional education market, including the IT B2B market. AlpineX will support Interskill in meeting its customer base's growing needs by providing capital and management resources for organic and inorganic growth. AlpineX and Interskill are actively seeking additional partnerships within all professional education, training, and certification sectors.

As part of the partnership, Jono Zeidan will join Interskill as CEO of the Professional Education Platform. Ian Rowlands, Interskill’s current CEO, will remain close to the business and support Zeidan and the team. Charles Rutstein will lead AlpineX as Group CEO. Both Zeidan and Rutstein were hired through Alpine’s CEO program.

" In considering various partners, we found Alpine Investors to be unique in its energy, enthusiasm, and interest in corporate e-learning," said Rowlands. " This partnership will help us build on our strong foundation and accelerate our growth strategy while continuing to invest in our product and customers."

" Over the last 30 years, the Interskill team has built an exceptional product and organization," said Zeidan. " I am excited to join the Interskill team and lead our next chapter of growth. Together, we share a belief that success starts with great people and an unwavering commitment to our customers. Our future is bright, and this is just the first step as we continue to expand our delivery of market-leading training."

" Our Investment in Interskill represents the first of many partnerships we hope to bring to the Alpine Investors and AlpineX family,” said Rutstein. " We strive to be the partner of choice for business owners and founders, offering flexibility and a commitment to honoring the legacies of our partners."

About AlpineX

AlpineX is an investment platform focused on lower middle-market services businesses. Following a similar model to Alpine Software Group, AlpineX will invest deeply in four to five selected verticals, acquiring asset-light services companies with durable customer value propositions, high-quality revenue, and attractive markets. We are actively seeking industry ideas and initial deals between $2m-$7m in EBITDA, as well as professional education, training, and certification opportunities of any size. For more information, visit www.alpinex.net.

About Interskill

Interskill, founded in 1991, is a leader in the provision of technology-based training solutions for the Mainframe Computing industry. Interskill develops, delivers, and supports the broad array of modern IBM Z mainframe workforce training components that deliver year-round, global, broad-spectrum mainframe training to mainframe personnel and empowers Mainframe Managers, Coaches, and Mentors with the ultimate mainframe training tools. For more information, visit www.interskill.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in growing middle-market companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO-in-Residence program, which allows Alpine to bring leadership to businesses where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $1 billion seventh fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.