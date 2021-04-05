Get Inspired This Parkinson’s Awareness Month: Athlete Discovers Exercise Helps Regress His PD Symptoms as Featured in Upcoming Documentary Produced by dnafilms

Before and after video showing John Cullen's mobility improvements five years after his Parkinson's diagnosis. This staggering improvement is a result of his recent weightlifting training.

Before and after video showing John Cullen's mobility improvements five years after his Parkinson's diagnosis. This staggering improvement is a result of his recent weightlifting training.

dnafilms' upcoming documentary will highlight 62-year-old John Cullen: the epitome of grit, perseverance, and a never-give-up attitude—even in the face of insurmountable odds. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 5 years ago, his mantra “It’s Just Parkinson’s” is the title of an upcoming documentary which highlights his journey as he navigates the disease and rediscovers himself in the process. Produced by dnaﬁlms and currently in production, the film is expected to be completed in late 2021.

While training for a powerlifting competition, Cullen, a lifelong athlete, discovered that stressing his central nervous system helped set back symptoms associated with the neurological disease. Although not a cure, the results have shown staggering improvements to his mobility and overall health, as demonstrated in this video:

“This is a progressive disease. I don’t expect it to stop progressing but I feel like I have a shot at just keep pushing it back, holding it back. And that to me is invaluable,” Cullen says.

He adds,“I think for some people when they get diagnosed with Parkinson’s they're devastated, they might think their life is over. But my attitude was ‘bring it,’ ‘let's go,’ ‘I'm ready to take you on.’ I’m not going to give up until I have to. I will die fighting.”

A recent U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT article entitled “How Exercise Helps Prevent and Treat Parkinson’s Disease” featured Cullen’s story:

