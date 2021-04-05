Anodot and Coralogix Partnership Takes Log Analytics to New Levels of Automation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, and Coralogix, a leading observability platform, have partnered to provide an integrated solution that monitors business operations and applications faster and more accurately than ever before.

The integration between Anodot’s business monitoring and Coralogix’s data platform enables customers to dramatically improve how they leverage data to find and remediate issues they would have otherwise missed while solving log maintenance autonomously. One of those customers is Payoneer, Inc., the global payment and commerce-enabling platform which powers growth for millions of small businesses, marketplaces and enterprises, including Amazon, Google and Walmart - for nearly 200 countries and territories.

Payoneer delivers a suite of services that include cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, risk management and payment orchestration for merchants.

With more than five million customers worldwide, Payoneer monitors millions of business and technical metrics to keep their payment gateway running smoothly. Previously, they used traditional monitoring and log analysis solutions that took at least 24 hours to resolve and resulted in high false positive rates. To hasten the digital payment process and improve customer experience, Payoneer integrated Anodot and Coralogix.

“This integrated solution is a game-changer for us,” said Yuval Molnar, senior director of production services, Payoneer, Inc. “We have over 1,000 services and must understand their behavior to protect our clients. In doing so, we monitor all logs and autonomously detect errors and false positives. Anodot provides a zoom into the exact Coralogix logs that show the root cause. This has improved our time to resolution by 90% which is a true game changer.”

About Anodot

Anodot's Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every business parameter, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in their context. Fortune 500 companies, from digital business to telecom, trust Anodot's patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.anodot.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is the modern observability platform for log analytics, metrics, and security. By providing immediate, ML-powered insights and analyzing data by use case, Coralogix enables full observability without any coverage, storage, or cost limitations. Thousands of global-leading companies including Masterclass, Monday.com, BookMyShow, Postman, and PayU use Coralogix to power their businesses. For more information, please visit https://coralogix.com/.