Jumio Collaborates With Microsoft to Deliver on Its Vision of Decentralized Digital Identity

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, a leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification and eKYC solutions, today announced the company is collaborating with Microsoft for the rollout of its Azure Active Directory (Active AD) verifiable credentials to help provide self-service enrollment and fast onboarding of remote users.

With Azure AD verifiable credentials now available in public preview, Microsoft is collaborating with leading identity verification providers to improve verifiability and secure information exchange. Verifiable credentials let organizations confirm information about users while protecting their privacy. Collaborating with companies, including Jumio, will enable organizations to verify a wide variety of attributes, such as ID documents and electronic data, while giving individuals more control over who has access to their information.

Verifiable credentials let organizations confirm information about someone — like their education and professional certifications — without collecting and storing their personal data. Organizations will be able to issue digital versions of a variety of credentials such as physical badges, loyalty cards and government-issued paper documents based on open standards. Because the digital information is verified by Jumio, it’s more trustworthy, and the verification process will only take seconds.

Once verified, these credentials can be used to prove an identity across different organizations to accelerate onboarding of users, secure access to apps or enable a more trustworthy credential recovery experience.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Microsoft in defining the future of digital identity and to be part of Microsoft’s verified identity solution, enabling modern enterprises to add a critical layer of trust with decentralized and reusable digital identity,” said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO.

When an end user performs an identity verification for the first time using Jumio and Azure AD verifiable credentials, a special digital certificate is created in the user’s digital wallet (e.g., the Microsoft Authenticator app). This certificate can be used later to present to another party and verify the identity of the user without requiring the user to scan their government ID and selfie again.

Jumio Identity Verification empowers users to anchor their digital identity and verifiable credentials to a government-issued ID and a biometric selfie check. Jumio’s solution is also very secure since the solution is based on more than 3,500 ID document types and is iBeta Level 2 certified for liveness detection. Jumio has processed more than 300 million identity verifications and provides one of the best user experiences in the market with the highest levels of identity accuracy and assurance.

“Verifiable credentials will revolutionize the way we grant access to information,” said Sue Bohn, Partner Director Program Management, Identity Division at Microsoft Corp. “Organizations will be able to verify identity information quickly with solutions like Jumio Identity Verification, while individuals will be able to own and control their credentials.”

Once released, developers will get an SDK with quick-start guides for building apps that request and verify credentials.

