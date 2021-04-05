Segra Announces New Contract with Virginia Beach Schools to Provide Connectivity and Security

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Segra, one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S., announced that it was awarded a contract by Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) to provide Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) and Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS) mitigation. This contract will also allow 16 Tidewater area school districts to procure Segra’s services via a contract vehicle.

Chris Shipman, Vice President of Sales for Segra, stated, “We are proud to be a trusted partner of Virginia Beach City Public Schools to provide connectivity and security protections, especially given the importance of online reliability and ensuring a safe digital online learning platform for students.” Shipman continued, “We can also better meet the IT needs of many other school systems in the area, who are facing similar challenges with the new virtual learning environment.”

As a committed and trusted partner serving school systems throughout Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, Segra has a long history with providing technology and communications solutions to K-12 and higher education institutions.

Along with VBCPS, this new contract allows for other public school systems to take advantage of a simplified ordering process with a trusted partner. These school systems include:

Accomack County Public Schools Norfolk Public Schools Chesapeake City Public Schools Northampton County Public Schools Franklin County Public Schools Poquoson City Public Schools Gloucester County Public Schools Portsmouth Public Schools Hampton City Schools Southampton County School District Isle of Wight County Schools Suffolk Public Schools Newport News Public Schools Williamsburg/James City County Public Schools New Horizons Regional Education Center York County School Division

“We are pleased to have Segra as a partner in providing the highest quality education to our students. We are looking forward to working with them,” stated Michael Combs, Director of Infrastructure Technology for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

For more details about Segra’s Education solutions, visit www.segra.com/education.

About Segra

Segra® is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by responsive service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit www.segra.com.

About Virginia Beach City Public Schools

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) is the largest school division in Hampton Roads with 86 schools. VBCPS is a fully-accredited school division with a diverse community, and it continues to outperform school divisions across the state and nation on key academic indicators. To learn more, visit www.vbschools.com.