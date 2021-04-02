GEICO Reminds You Distracted Driving Is Dangerous Driving

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For Distracted Driving Awareness Month, GEICO created a campaign to remind drivers to stay focused on the road, put their phones out of reach and use features like Do Not Disturb and/or apps that silence alerts.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, despite fewer drivers on the road, there were more pedestrian fatalities during the first six months of 2020 than during the same period in 2019. Their analysis cited potential causes – such as increased reckless driving – leading to the rise.

To better emphasize the safety benefits of using your phone’s Do Not Disturb feature, GEICO’s celebrity friends, including Billy Blanks, the Harlem Globetrotters, Martins Licis, Lisa Loeb, McKayla Maroney, Tag Team and Dick Vitale, have a few new, important messages to share in their latest videos.

While these videos are fun, the message is clear: distracted driving is dangerous driving.

GEICO reminds drivers getting back on the road in 2021 that texting, browsing social media, taking photos and/or shuffling a music playlist is especially dangerous. These actions force drivers to take their hands off the wheel, their eyes off the road, and their minds off their surroundings.

GEICO thanks its celebrity friends for reminding everyone to use the Do Not Disturb feature while driving.

You can access the full campaign and videos here.

