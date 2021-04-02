Leonardo Awarded Warning System Contract at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Reduce Risk of Runway Incursions

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo, through its US subsidiary Selex ES Inc., will provide Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport with its AeroBOSS Runway Incursion Warning System (RIWS), part of the company’s portfolio of airport surface management systems, surveillance, enroute navigation and precision approach and landing systems. The AeroBOSS RIWS can alert drivers of vehicles to any potential hazards before they enter the runway area, helping to prevent runway incursions, enhance coordination between ground vehicles and improve overall safety.

The contract includes the supply of hardware and software as well as the integration of RIWS technology onto 500 vehicles.

There are nearly 3,100 airports worldwide with commercial air carrier service, but only a small percentage have runway incursion prevention systems. AeroBOSS has been developed for Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) and airports to improve safety in an efficient and cost-effective manner. The RIWS program is expected to become a model for other airports. Selex ES Inc. is currently delivering the same world-class level of safety to more than 25 airports worldwide.

Leonardo is committed to supporting and protecting people and communities and contributing to sustainable growth via latest-generation technologies, including those in airport management, in line with its "Be Tomorrow – Leonardo 2030" strategic plan. With a presence in over 150 countries and a broad portfolio of capabilities in this domain, Leonardo is meeting the needs of airports and air transport operators. The company offers Air Traffic Control (ATC) solutions, surveillance sensors, cyber security, communications, weather radars, navigation aids and Baggage Handling System (BHS). Leonardo delivers efficient and reliable support in Air Traffic Management (ATM), including for drone (unmanned) traffic management (UTM).

Selex ES Inc.

Leonardo’s U.S. subsidiary, Selex ES Inc., is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, USA and is a leading supplier of enroute navigation, precision, approach and landing and surveillance systems to military and civil aviation customers globally. This includes Category I through II/III Instrument Landing Systems, doppler and conventional VHF Omni-Direction Range (VOR), high and low-power Distance Measuring Equipment (DME), a TACAN that is built on the FAA’s DME of choice, and modelling, designing and assisting with DME/DME initiatives. The company also designs and manufactures next generation surveillance radars and systems such as Multilateration (MLAT), and Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B). For more information, visit LeonardoCompany- us.com.