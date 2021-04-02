Ballogy Named Official Performance Analytics App of National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Basketball

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, has been named by the NJCAA, the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States, as its Official Performance Analytics App of NJCAA Basketball. Initially, the partnership gives Ballogy exclusivity to NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball and will later have the opportunity to expand to additional sports.

For the past eight decades, the NJCAA has played a role in providing academic and athletic opportunities for student-athletes, leading the way for other athletic associations alike. Across three divisions and 24 regions, there are more than 450 NJCAA member colleges with basketball programs across the country that compete for a national championship each year.

“Our over 500 member colleges in 44 states are committed to offering student-athletes an opportunity to participate in collegiate athletics,” said Brian Luckett, NJCAA Vice President for External Affairs and Development. “We look forward to educating our student-athletes on Ballogy’s innovative app as we continue to inspire growth and development in all amateur athletes seeking to reach the next level.”

Ballogy is a unique tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. Ballogy offers a development plan for all student-athletes at any stage of their basketball journey.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, Ballogy provides an engaging and accessible forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, giving young student-athletes access to a growing global basketball community.

“We are honored to partner with the NJCAA to offer the Ballogy experience to its member colleges,” said Todd Young, Founder and CEO of Ballogy. “The partnership brings together the best in athletic skills measurement, development, tracking, and recruiting education to make it possible for every young athlete to play collegiate sports.”

The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools, and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit www.ballogy.com

About National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA)

Since 1938, the NJCAA has served as the nation's premier governing body for two-year collegiate athletics, providing student-athletes opportunities to PREPARE, COMPETE, SUCCEED and ACHIEVE in their academic and athletic disciplines. The NJCAA is the second-largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States, with over 500 member schools in 44 states. Each year over 3,400 teams compete in 28 different sports across multiple divisions in the NJCAA and the organization sponsors 52 national championship events and five football bowl games. To learn more, please visit www.njcaa.org