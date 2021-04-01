Swiss Financiers Announces a Joint Venture to Launch the PreIPO Exchange Corporation, an Innovative Marketplace for Private Companies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Observing companies and entrepreneurs facing the current pandemic crisis, Swiss Financiers decided to expand their help to companies still in need of Pre IPO funds.

Moving from observation to action, Swiss Financiers has contributed to the foundation of a very innovative and trail blazing company called the PreIPO Exchange Corporation.

PreIPO helps private companies raise funds on the private equity markets and on a special token market interconnecting token exchanges.

By making the transition from private to public market smoother, the new joint-venture disrupts all existing funding models as our combined skills bring together the traditional and the innovative Fintech financial worlds to drive greater value on a global scale.

About PreIPO

PreIPO is a decentralized platform and global exchange for private companies powered by blockchain technology, enhanced with AI, Deep Learning Diligence-as-a-Service (DaaS), enlightened by Big Data and secured with the latest in biometrics.

PreIPO serves Accredited, Qualified, HNW and Institutional investors and offers access to companies from seed stage growth all the way to the pre-IPO stage of funding.

PreIPO invests in all of the technology utilized in its ecosystem, whether by JV or acquisition, bringing the latest in proprietary technology to bear on previously insecure and ‘opaque’ private markets. Public level market and exchange features delivered to private market investors and companies.

You can now access the platform before its official launch and discover a new world of opportunity at your fingertips via your mobile phone.

