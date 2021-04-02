National Academy of Sports Medicine Announces Collaboration with Gold’s Gym Egypt

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the world leader in fitness certifications, is expanding its global presence through a new collaboration with Gold’s Gym Egypt. Gold’s Gym will provide NASM’s exclusive Certified Personal Trainer course and a range of new Arabic-translated educational programs for fitness professionals in Egypt.

“We are thrilled to expand the reach of our evidence-based and internationally-recognized programs to this region in the Middle East and North Africa,” said Laurie McCartney, President of NASM and Ascend Learning’s Global Fitness and Wellness Group. “This collaboration supports our growing network in the region that includes Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. It also enables us to support even more fitness professionals in their career growth with the tools, knowledge, and framework for success.”

The joint effort will help broaden the training opportunities for the rapidly growing active body-building community in the region and serve as a catalyst for introducing the gold standard of fitness education to the general population.

“We are very excited to bring NASM - the most reputable certification in the fitness industry - to our club. This launch will upgrade our fitness professionals and educate the whole fitness industry in Egypt,” said Ahmed Senna, Managing Director, Gold’s Gym Academy Egypt.

Currently, NASM has fitness professionals working in over 80 countries around the world. This newly formed collaboration is NASM’s first in Egypt.

“We are confident our best-in-class certifications and resources will help transform Egypt’s fitness industry, whether through encouraging more residents to enter the fitness industry or inspiring other gyms and health clubs to learn more about NASM,” said Nathan Hyland, International Business Development Manager for NASM.

NASM’s Certified Personal Trainer programs are available at NASM.org and internationally through the NASM Premier Global website.

About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs' scientific rigor. NASM offers a best-in-class Certified Personal Trainer program along with major bundles including, NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, Online Health Coach, and more. For more information, visit NASM.org.

About Gold’s Gym Egypt: Gold’s Gym Egypt was established in 1997, and owns and operates four academies in Egypt under the name of Gold's Gym Academy. These academies are the biggest education providers in the fitness industry in Egypt and North Africa region. Gold’s Gym Egypt has helped more than 10,000 fitness professionals in Egypt by getting them qualified or upgrading their credentials to become certified fitness professionals.