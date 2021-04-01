AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Echelon Insurance

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” of Echelon Insurance (Echelon) (Mississauga, Ontario). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The stable outlooks on Echelon’s Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect actions made with the support of its parent company, CAA Club Group, to sustain very strong risk-adjusted capitalization over the near term, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). including additional capital contributions and enhancements to its reinsurance program to manage growth. Additionally, the company reported notable improvements in underwriting results through 2020.

The ratings reflect Echelon’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Echelon continues to improve the balance between its personal and commercial products, as well as reduce the concentration to the Ontario Specialty auto business. Capital contributions from the parent and improved underwriting performance have driven growth in shareholders’ equity and supported risk-adjusted capitalization. However, the premium growth forecast negatively impacts projections in risk-adjusted capitalization, which could weaken the overall balance sheet strength. Echelon benefits from the financial strength of CAA Club Group and the continued integration into the parent’s operations and systems.

