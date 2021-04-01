GlossWire Partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) on a Dollar a Download Campaign for the Month of April

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlossWire CEO and Founder Kimberly Carney is committed to connecting philanthropy to the innovative, two-sided global beauty marketplace she founded, which delivers real-time data and actionable consumer insights for the beauty industry. Beginning April 1st, 2021, and continuing through April 30th, 2021, GlossWire will donate $1.00 USD for every download of the GlossWire App to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to support their ongoing mission to eradicate the disease.

“Philanthropy has always been core to the DNA of Fashwire Inc., GlossWire parent company, and we are now able to create a consistent program for both of our platforms to give back to partner organizations, which is a win-win for all involved,” stated Kimberly Carney, Fashwire Inc. Founder and CEO. “Our mission at GlossWire is to transform the beauty industry and give our engaged brand base powerful exposure through our two-sided marketplace while making a positive impact philanthropically. Our partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) squarely puts our two missions in line, which is to support an organization that deeply impacts the lives of women, including myself and, from day one, has deep roots in the beauty industry.”

GlossWire takes on the top challenges in the $532 billion dollar beauty industry, tackling growing consumerism, customizable beauty, a shifting landscape and conscious consumers. For GlossWire’s brand partners, the company is able to identify real consumer needs. For the consumer, GlossWire facilitates beauty discovery and awareness by personalizing the customer experience with on-demand products that allow consumers to define beauty on their own terms, regardless of their demographic.

With its deep roots in the beauty industry, BCRF’s founder, Evelyn Lauder, is credited as one of the creators and popularizers of the pink ribbon as a symbol for awareness of breast cancer. BCRF has consistently aligned itself with innovative partners looking to give back and support an organization that so deeply impacts the lives of women.

“Breast cancer has become the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, surpassing lung cancer for the first time. It’s a milestone we never hoped to reach and greatly underscores the urgency for breast cancer research to improve prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship,” stated BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “It is our sole mission to eradicate this disease, but we can’t do it alone. We’re grateful for this partnership with GlossWire to help us bring the end of breast cancer into focus, together.”

To donate $1.00 USD to BCRF, download the GlossWire mobile app by visiting the App Store or Google Play.

About GlossWire

GlossWire is a two-sided global marketplace offering a one-stop solution for personalization, innovation and real-time insights. For the consumer, GlossWire offers organic discovery of worldwide beauty dedicated to curation, education and community with using its proprietary technology and feedback for the brands. Beauty brands can leverage that feedback to further expand their offering to consumers to improve and streamline their brand strategies. For more information, visit: www.glosswire.com.

About Fashwire Inc. (Fashwire)

Fashwire’s high-growth apps and web-based shopping platforms, FashWire and GlossWire, provide its portfolio of 400+ fashion designers and beauty brands from 40+ countries vital real-time insight into consumer shopping behavior patterns. A two-sided global marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub to navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For Consumers, Fashwire’s B2C shopping platform is powered by consumer preferences using personalization to connect consumers to brands. Giving designers and beauty brands real-time valuable insights through a fun and seamless experience for users is what makes Fashwire the digital front runner in real-time consumer global business intelligence. The company has raised $3M to date and is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors. For more information, visit: www.fashwire.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF):

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

Important Note to Editors:

Please use any part of this announcement with our compliments and full permission. We require that you credit us as the source and convey our name as GlossWire. You may also direct your audience to our website glosswire.com. We can be found @glosswireofficial on social media.