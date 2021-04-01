Arizona Stone & Architectural Products, Inc. and Solstice Stone, Inc. Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Arizona Stone & Architectural Products and Solstice Stone (collectively, “AZ Stone and Solstice”) joined SiteOne, effective April 1, 2021. AZ Stone and Solstice operates seven locations throughout Arizona and two locations in the Las Vegas, NV market focused on the distribution of hardscapes, natural stone and landscape supplies to landscape professionals.

“We are very excited to welcome AZ Stone and Solstice to the SiteOne family. They have an outstanding reputation for delivering quality products and exceptional service to customers throughout Arizona and the Las Vegas market. AZ Stone and Solstice is a perfect complement to our current irrigation, agronomics, landscape lighting and hardscapes business in those markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“We are excited to join the SiteOne family and strengthen our commitment to providing the highest level of value, service, and products to our loyal customers,” said Bill Burke, the founder of AZ Stone and Solstice. “Our employees are our greatest asset and we look forward to the opportunities they will now have as part of a best in class national organization.”

“AZ Stone and Solstice has an extremely talented and seasoned team,” said Black. “This is our second acquisition in 2021 as we continue to add terrific companies and teams to SiteOne to strengthen our business and expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/