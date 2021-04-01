Hotmart Company Raises US$130 Million in Investment Round Led by TCV

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hotmart Company, a leading global cloud-based platform that empowers creators to build, run, manage, and grow their digital businesses, announced today that it has raised US$130 million in a Series C funding round led by TCV. Alkeon Capital also participated in the round. Valuation has not been disclosed, but Hotmart continues to build on its previously secured unicorn status. The proceeds from this round will be used for growth initiatives including product innovation and international expansion, both organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

This financing comes as Hotmart continues to experience significant growth and advances in its international expansion strategy. Today Hotmart has active creators in over 100 countries, powering transactions of digital products and services to millions of consumers in more than 185 countries. In 2020, Hotmart entered into a business combination with Teachable, a New York-based company that is one of the category leaders in the U.S. The combined gross merchandise value (GMV) transacted on the platform more than doubled compared to the previous year.

“Hotmart is at the forefront of the passion economy, helping creators go beyond content monetization and actually building an online business. By providing the tools for creators to leverage their knowledge, we are fueling a new model of internet-powered entrepreneurship," says João Pedro Resende, CEO and co-founder of Hotmart.

“We are pleased with the contribution from our existing shareholders, including Koolen & Partners, General Atlantic, GIC and Accomplice. Since our beginning, we have had the opportunity of drawing from the experience and business support of global long-term partners, and this transaction with TCV further strengthens our shareholder base,” continues João Pedro Resende. “TCV has supported technology companies that are leaders in their sectors, such as Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb, Facebook and LinkedIn. We are excited to welcome the new shareholders and to learn from their experience to continue growing our business.”

“As one of the largest digital enablement platforms, Hotmart is mission-critical for creators around the world to thrive by doing what they love and sharing their knowledge with consumers,” said Neil Tolaney, General Partner at TCV. “We are absolutely thrilled to work with JP and team to best empower entrepreneurs globally to accomplish their dreams.”

About Hotmart Company

Hotmart is one of the world's leading digital enablement platforms with a diverse and fast-growing ecosystem of creators and consumers. Its all-in-one, cloud-based technology platform integrates the features and functionalities that creators of all sizes need to build, run, manage, and grow their digital businesses.

Founded by João Pedro Resende and Mateus Bicalho in 2011, the company has around 1,300 employees in 12 offices around the world (Netherlands, U.S., Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Colombia and France), and many open positions available – especially in Product, Development, and Growth areas. If you want to learn more about Hotmart, and our exciting career opportunities, visit www.hotmart.com

About TCV

Founded in 1995, TCV provides capital to growth-stage private and public companies in the technology industry. Since its inception, TCV has invested over $14 billion in leading technology companies and has helped guide CEOs through more than 125 IPOs and strategic acquisitions. TCV investments include Airbnb, Believe Digital, Dollar Shave Club, EA, Expedia, Facebook, LegalZoom, Netflix, Peloton, Spotify, Zillow, and more. In addition, TCV has made significant investments in financial technology and payments companies throughout the world, including Klarna, Mambu, Mollie, Nubank, Payoneer, Revolut, Toast, Wealthsimple and WorldRemit. TCV is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices in New York and London. For more information about TCV, including a complete list of TCV investments, visit https://www.tcv.com/.