Mesa Public Schools and S.A.V.E. Members Select Istation Reading and Istation Math

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Istation, a leader in educational technology, has been vetted and selected as a supplemental educational resource by Mesa Public Schools and the Strategic Alliance for Volume Expenditures (S.A.V.E.) consortium.

Mesa Public Schools and S.A.V.E. were tasked with researching and selecting instructional programs and materials that support students in enrichment and remediation interventions. As research-based solutions with proven results in accelerating student progress in understanding and comprehension, Istation Reading and Math were selected.

Powered by the science of reading, Istation’s reading assessments and instructional resources for pre-K through 8th grade cover the National Reading Panel’s “Big Five” foundational essentials: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Schools get the support they need to improve foundational reading and growth with assessments that provide actionable and insightful data that measure these skills and many others.

Istation’s math curriculum (pre-K through 5th grade) and assessments (pre-K through 8th grade) teach and assess foundational skills to help students master mathematical concepts, gain fluency in critical thinking and develop problem-solving skills. The program includes individualized online instruction, diagnostic and progress-monitoring tools, immediate reporting for growth analysis and thousands of teacher resources, including intervention lessons.

“Driven by scientific evidence and comprehensive research, Istation has been helping educators improve students’ core reading and math skills for many years,” said Istation CEO Richard Collins. “We are honored to be selected by Mesa Public Schools and S.A.V.E. and look forward to serving as a collaborative partner to educators, helping to support and enrich students across the state.”

Students take a computer-adaptive assessment, known as Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™), which measures overall proficiency and abilities. Istation uses student progress and assessment data to create personalized data profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These instantaneous and customizable reports include both graphic and contextual analyses for each student. Teachers can use this data to plan and differentiate instruction, provide necessary interventions and discover students who may be at risk for learning disabilities.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.