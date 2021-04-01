Outpatient Therapy Launching at Two Avantara Facilities

GROTON, S.D. & MILBANK, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two community facilities, Avantara Milbank and Avantara Groton, will begin offering outpatient therapy services in collaboration with Remedy Therapy on April 1, 2021. Using a personalized approach to care, licensed professionals will design regimens to achieve individuals’ rehabilitation goals. A range of services aimed at optimizing patient recovery, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy, will be offered.

Avantara takes pride in offering guests quality, state-of-the-art medical care with a definitively personal touch. Building on its reputation of providing exceptional care and personalized services to guests in quality, state-of-the-art facilities; Avantara is excited to partner with Remedy Therapy to offer outpatient therapy services at its Milbank and Groton facilities. Remedy Therapy is an accomplished provider of rehab therapy services and a recognized leader in the care community. Following this initial launch, Avantara and Remedy Therapy will expand the program statewide in the coming weeks.

​“We are honored to be a part of the community,” said Shana Bedford, Healthcare Administrator for Avantara. “We look forward to continuing to provide high-quality care and exploring new ways to ensure guests meet and exceed their rehabilitation goals.”

“Our team is thrilled to work together with the Avantara staff,” said Danielle Box, Chief Executive Officer of Remedy Therapy. “Their patient-focused approach completely aligns with our philosophy, and we look forward to providing impactful therapy programs that ensure patients meet their health goals.”

Avantara

Avantara is the rehabilitation provider of choice in the communities we proudly serve. With 17 facilities across South Dakota, Avantara is a leader in post-hospital, long-, and short-term care. Every aspect of our regimen of care - from our superior accommodations, to our unsurpassed amenities, to our uncompromising level of clinical expertise – has been designed to advance residents recovery and restore their strength and independence. To learn more, please visit avantara.com.

Remedy Therapy Services, LLC

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Remedy Therapy Services is a top-tier provider of therapy services in the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. With locations in 22 states, Remedy Therapy is a values-driven and patient-focused organization, leveraging decades of expertise. Our team collaborates closely with facilities and providers to customize rehabilitations programs that improve health outcomes and streamline operations and communications. To learn more, please visit remedytherapy.net.