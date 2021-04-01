National Pest Management Month Celebrates Tireless Efforts of Pest Control Professionals Across the U.S.

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April is National Pest Management Month (NPMM), an annual observance recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events highlighting the vital role pest control plays in protecting public health, food and property from the threats posed by pests. This April, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is calling attention to the essential services these professionals provide and applauding their steadfast commitment to ensuring our homes and businesses remain protected.

“Recognized as an Essential Service amid the pandemic by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, pest control professionals are directly responsible for our health, safety and food supply, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their tireless efforts,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the NPMA. “As we spend more time at home than ever before, it’s imperative our environments remain pest-free. While pest control professionals work year-round, National Pest Management Month is the perfect time to recognize their efforts and remind homeowners of the importance of proactive pest prevention.”

In a recent survey among over 1,400 U.S. homeowners, commissioned by the NPMA and conducted online by The Harris Poll, 73% of homeowners who used licensed pest control services in the past year report doing so in just the last three months alone. Now that spring has sprung, the NPMA is providing the following tips to help keep pests away.

Clear your gutters. Mosquitoes love moisture, so be sure to remove any debris to prevent standing water.

Seal all cracks. Mice can fit through holes the size of a dime, so be sure to seal any cracks on the exterior of the home.

Clean it up. Crumbs and spills are attractive to cockroaches, so make sure all surfaces are regularly cleaned.

Call a pro. If an infestation is suspected, call a pest control professional for proper assessment and treatment.

For more information, visit www.PestWorld.org.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of National Pest Management Association from March 25 – 29, 2021 among 1,466 U.S. homeowners ages 18 and older, among whom 488 used pest control services in the past year. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact skamen@vaultcommunications.com.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.