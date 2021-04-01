dvm360® Adds Five New Partners to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dvm360® today announced that it has teamed up with five new partners in the veterinary industry IGNITE Veterinary Solutions, LLC., Mission Veterinary Partners, PetConnections Magazine, LLC., Veterinary Hospitals Association, and VerticalVet, which have all joined its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome these new exceptional partners to our SAP family,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company to dvm360®. “Our newest partnerships with these highly acclaimed businesses ultimately strengthen our position in the veterinary space, and we are excited to work together and expand their reach through our extensive digital and print publications.”

dvm360®’s new partners include the following:

IGNITE Veterinary Solutions, LLC., is a global veterinary learning community of over 9,000 veterinary staff members founded in Austin, Texas by Dr. Jill Clark in 2016. IGNITE offers job role-specific training, resources, along with access to boarded specialists and expert moderators, all in one place. IGNITE recognizes that veterinarians, practice managers, and owners of single-doctor practices to mid-size hospital consolidators groups lack solutionized staff training and often feel alone in their challenges. The IGNITE community and customizable training methodology nurture each hospital's specific communication, accountability, and staff training goal.

Mission Veterinary Partners (MVP) is a veterinarian-founded network of over 125 animal hospitals based in Novi, Michigan. MVP's mission is to be the employer of choice in veterinary medicine. MVP takes the very best care of their clinical teams so they can take care of their clients and patients.

PetConnections Magazine, LLC., is a complimentary quarterly print and digital magazine dedicated to Human-Animal Bond. Published in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PetConnections features articles and expert information on pet and people wellness.

is a complimentary quarterly print and digital magazine dedicated to Human-Animal Bond. Published in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PetConnections features articles and expert information on pet and people wellness. Veterinary Hospitals Association (VHA), was established in 1984 and is a proud not-for-profit association dedicated to supporting veterinary professionals and practices by offering solutions that enable them to grow, learn, and succeed. They provide their growing membership with services that include veterinary-experienced business solutions, group purchasing power, low- to no-cost continuing education, and reliable cremation services.

VerticalVet is a group resource community that provides independent veterinary owners and their practice managers access to customized best practices and education with unique, real-time data insights proven to build trust with clients. VerticalVet is part of a diverse and inclusive community that is focused on building a better normal together, allowing its members to stay focused on what matters most to them: serving excellent patient care.

“We are honored to have these strong partners in our veterinary industry,” Adam Christman, D.V.M., MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360®. “We know that innovation comes from collaboration and we look forward towards advancing the veterinary profession together.”

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations and veterinary schools international and national reach and visibility, using the breadth of the MJH Life Sciences™ veterinary platforms to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. Through the SAP program, dvm360® fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted veterinary professionals for the benefit of the profession. As part of this joint effort, dvm360® will work with the affiliated partners to share information and highlight the different veterinary communities they support.

