Experience Warm Weather, Beautiful Art and One-of-a-Kind Culture in Jacksonville this Spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spring in Jacksonville is one of the most beautiful times of the year to get outside and enjoy the city’s vibrant culture, including its unique blend of arts markets, exhibitions and museums, public art and live music. Jacksonville’s young and passionate ‘makers’ fuse together Northeast Florida’s coastal and southern influences to create experiences that visitors can’t get anywhere else.

Makers Markets & Festivals

Located in different neighborhoods across greater Jacksonville, these weekly and monthly markets are the perfect place for visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s culture through locally made art, while enjoying food, drink and live music.

- Riverside Arts Market- Every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. rain or shine, visitors can enjoy more than 100 artists, artisans, makers and farmers along the St. Johns River. Pick up the freshest local produce each week, listen to live music and cruise the aisles of local artists, handmade wares, and tasty treats.

- North Beaches ArtWalk- Held on the third Thursday of every month from 5-9 p.m. on Atlantic Blvd near the Beaches Town Center, this market is home to more than 50 local artists and live performances. North Beaches Artwalk is a diverse art destination and shopping experience for the entire family.

- 904 Pop-Up Market- a recurring market held at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach where 200 local creatives, artists, makers, collector and local businesses set up along with a village of food trucks from 11am to 7pm. Follow 904-Pop-Up on social media for the latest dates, times and information on this market.

- enLIGHTen Art Festival- from April 22-25, ArtRepublic is bring together international, regional and local artists in Atlantic Beach to highlight the rich history of the community and jumpstart beautification of the Mayport area. Featured projects include a new landmark mural on the flyover bridge from Atlantic Boulevard to Mayport Road, a digital art installation projected over One Ocean Resort and Spa, guided tours of the new murals on Mayport Road, an Earth Day beach cleanup and a wellness-centered speaker series at One Ocean Resort and Spa.

- Springing the Blooms Festival- April 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Beaches Museum’s Pablo Historical Park in Jacksonville Beach, the festival will feature horticultural exhibits, family friendly activities, educational lectures and live children’s music on the historic Foreman’s House front porch.

Live Music from the Birthplace of Southern Rock

Jacksonville has a long history of embracing and expressing itself through music. In fact, it has been the birthplace of many famous musicians and bands including Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers Band. With roots in the blues, jazz, soul, R&B and rock ‘n roll, visitors can find incredible local musicians playing at a number of different events and venues throughout the city.

- Jax River Jams Concert Series- This free, four-week concert series on Downtown Jacksonville’s scenic riverfront will feature headliners and local and regional openers including Chase Rice, New Found Glory and Jacksonville natives Quad City DJ’s. Residents and visitors alike can browse the Small Business & Artist Market and enjoy onsite food trucks and bars with local craft beer and spirits on April 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2021.

- Live Music Venues– Many of Jacksonville’s restaurants bars and breweries host live music. From Downtown to the Beaches, visitors can find aspiring musicians playing the best live music anywhere around the city. Some of the best listening spots include The Florida Theatre, 1904 Music Hall, Blue Jay Listening Room, Jack Rabbits Live and Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge.

Murals for Miles

Visitors can find a perfectly curated collection of modern murals and unique art pieces nearly everywhere you look in Jacksonville. Across each neighborhood, talented Jacksonville artists have adorned buildings and public spaces with art that represents the city’s cultural identity. Visitors can enjoy Jacksonville’s outdoor galleries with five pedestrian-friendly Mural Maps, published by North Florida’s premier arts and business magazine Arbus, that show you where to find murals all around town.

To learn more about how visitors can experience Jacksonville’s thriving arts and culture scene, where you can enjoy the best live-music and support local makers, visit visitjacksonville.com.

