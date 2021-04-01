Best's Review Uncovers New Risks in the Insurance Industry

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The April issue of Best’s Review examines today’s risk landscape and sheds light on new and developing risks.
- “On High Alert: Rising Risks of PFAS Claims and Litigation Capture New Attention,” reports on how insurers are responding to litigation over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or “forever chemicals,” that have contaminated drinking water.
- “Insurers Face Evolving Cyberrisk from Costly Hacks, Deepfake Attacks and Sophisticated Ransomware” looks at how insurers have to update their coverage tactics to meet the range of coverages, including business interruption and reputational risk, which cyberattacks can affect.
- “D&O Writers Brace for Wave of Costly Diversity Lawsuits” reports how shareholder derivative lawsuits targeting boards’ failures to act on diversity goals could steamroll directors’ and officers’ lines of business.
Also in the April issue:
- The first year of living in a COVID-19 world has led to an endless series of run-on days and anxiety for the life insurance industry. Known for gaming out crisis responses, this industry now finds itself pondering which parts of the pandemic response will become permanent and where it can find growth. Learn more in “Unclaimed Life Insurance: Insurers Grapple with a Problem That Resists Elimination.”
- In “Bermuda’s Vantage and Conduit Re Enter Market with Clean Slates and Veteran Staffs,” Vantage and Conduit bet a combination of experience, technology and grit would allow them to sidestep the low interest rate environment that has crimped the entire industry.
- “AM Best: Economic Uncertainty, Record Low Interest Rates Impact Brazil’s Reinsurance Market” details why AM Best’s outlook for the reinsurance market of the South American country remains at negative.
Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available at www.bestreview.com.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.