Prime Capital Investment Advisors Partnering with Sphere Wealth Management

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Capital Investment Advisors (PCIA) is pleased to announce the acquisition of assets of Sphere Wealth Management in Fayetteville, AR. The transaction closed today and will add more than 200 families and three new advisors to PCIA’s business. This move continues PCIA’s growth, organically and acquisitively, in its quest to become the leading platform for wealth management and retirement plan-focused advisors as well as being the premier service provider for wealth management and retirement plan clients.

“PCIA couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the Sphere team joining our already strong wealth management and retirement businesses in Fayetteville,” says Glenn Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of PCIA. “The team’s reputation as a leader in financial services and their drive for excellence in all that they do is inspiring and is a valuable quality we strive to possess throughout the firm.”

Joining PCIA are Donald Paul, John Paul and Keith Lea, all Managing Partners with Sphere. “We are excited to be adding top advisory talent to our team in Fayetteville that perfectly aligns with our values,” says Eric Krause, Managing Director of PCIA’s business in Fayetteville. “We also look forward to providing Sphere clients with an even broader array of wealth services moving forward.”

“We are proud of what we built under the Sphere name and are enthusiastic about bringing the expanded services of PCIA to our clients moving forward,” says John Paul.

Keith Lea adds, “PCIA’s national footprint, deep resources and expansive wealth and retirement platforms will bring tremendous value to our clients in the coming years.”

In February, PCIA moved its business to North Fayetteville (Bellafont Boulevard); the Sphere team will be consolidating its operations to this location over the next several months.

About Prime Capital Investment Advisors

Prime Capital Investment Advisors provides a client-centric team approach to full-service financial planning, including fee-based asset management and wealth management through its Prime Capital Wealth Management brand. Through its Qualified Plan Advisors brand, the firm also provides retirement plan advisory services, as well as plan participant education. PCIA currently has 27 locations throughout the United States, with investment advisor representatives serving clients across the nation. Advisory services offered through Prime Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. (“PCIA”), a Registered Investment Adviser. PCIA doing business as Qualified Plan Advisors (“QPA”) and Prime Capital Wealth Management (“PCWM”). For more information, visit www.pciawealth.com.