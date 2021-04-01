Pharma Logistics Wins Department of Defense Contract to Provide Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharma Logistics (www.pharmalogistics.com), the industry leader in reverse pharmaceutical distribution services, today announced it has secured the Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution Program (PRDP) with the Department of Defense— Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside Continental United States (OCONUS) covering the United States Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. Pharma Logistics will service these agencies with programs focused on compliance, value and customer service while providing insight and analytics on the pharmaceutical returns process.

Pharma Logistics’ ability to provide best-in-class on-site services, credit collection, reconciliation and customer support was paramount in the selection for the Department of Defense. Services will be provided from its Chicago area headquarters and processing center.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the OCONUS division and to resume our relationship with the CONUS division,” said President and CEO Michael Zaccaro. “By selecting Pharma Logistics for their reverse distribution service, these agencies are partnering with the leader in expired returns in the market today. Our focus on compliance and credit collection allows these service members to focus on their mission of patient care, not expired pharmaceutical returns.”

As an independent company with a singular focus on pharmaceutical returns, Pharma Logistics has a deep understanding of changing environments and regulations and offers various reverse distribution programs to fit the needs of its customers. In addition to servicing the Department of Defense, Pharma Logistics provides pharmaceutical returns to thousands of hospitals and independent retail pharmacies across the nation.

About Pharma Logistics

Founded in 1996, Pharma Logistics is the trusted, proven industry leader in reverse pharmaceutical distribution services, including rapid credit, box and ship, onsite and drug take back programs. Pharma Logistics’ clients include hospital pharmacies, the Department of Defense and Veterans Health Administration, independent pharmacies, pharmacy chains and physicians’ offices. For more information about Pharma Logistics, visit the website at: pharmalogistics.com.