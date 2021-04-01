Eastbrook, Maine, Selects Consolidated Communications to Build New Fiber High-Speed Internet Network

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., was tapped by the town of Eastbrook, Maine, to construct a high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) Internet network to nearly 500 municipal locations, connecting residences and businesses. The town is one of the first communities in Maine to build a FTTP network.

The new network will deliver faster, highly reliable broadband connectivity, including symmetrical Gig speeds, which is a significant increase from the Internet speeds currently available. The fiber network will also provide reliable connections supporting remote access and video conferencing for remote workers and learners; allow the creation and uploading of high-bandwidth content; and enable easy use of smart-home devices, creating numerous, lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities.

“We understand high-speed Internet access is critical for individuals, families and businesses, and we are committed to working with towns in the region, and across the state, to connect more people with reliable and faster broadband services,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president, consumer product management at Consolidated Communications.

Network construction will be jointly funded by Consolidated and the Town of Eastbrook, which is using proceeds from the wind farm tax increment financing agreement it has with the state. The build is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

“This town-wide fiber network means everyone in Eastbrook will now have access to high-speed Internet,” said Julie Curtis, Eastbrook’s First Selectman. “Our residents identified the need for critical broadband services, and we are excited to partner with an experienced provider like Consolidated, so that everyone - students, people working from home, local businesses and those needing telehealth services – can benefit from this new network.”

Consolidated is upgrading over 450,000 locations in Maine by 2025 as part of an aggressive fiber expansion plan. The availability of gigabit speeds will be transformational for hundreds of thousands of people and communities across the state.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,600 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.