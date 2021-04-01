2021 Insights on the Commercial Development of Women's Sport - Featuring FIFA, UEFA and WNBA Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

An analysis into the changing commercial landscape of women's sport and the growing commercial weight of certain properties

With the growing profile of numerous athletes and sport properties within women's sport, there is growing evidence that these products are becoming a viable commercial option for sponsoring brands, with the growth athlete endorsement deals and unique women's sport partnerships highlighting the growing viability of women's sport

Companies Mentioned

  • FIFA
  • UEFA
  • WTA
  • LPGA
  • Cricket Australia
  • WNBA

Key Highlights

  • Case studies
  • Growing sponsorship value
  • TV ratings insight
  • Global analysis

Scope

  • The report analyses a series of case studies of partnerships with brands who have committed exclusively to women's sport, and the varying operational structures within women's sport, from fully independent properties such as the WTA, to single governance for both male and female versions of a particular sport, such as with national governing bodies such as UEFA, FIFA and the ICC

Reasons to Buy

  • Insight into the commercial development of women's sport

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Soccer
  • FIFA
  • UEFA
  • WSL
  • NWSL
  • Tennis
  • WTA
  • Golf
  • LPGA
  • LET
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Cricket
  • ICC T20 Women's World Cup
  • Conclusion
  • Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppzxsc

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

