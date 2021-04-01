2021 Insights on the Commercial Development of Women's Sport - Featuring FIFA, UEFA and WNBA Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Commercial Development of Women's Sport" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis into the changing commercial landscape of women's sport and the growing commercial weight of certain properties

With the growing profile of numerous athletes and sport properties within women's sport, there is growing evidence that these products are becoming a viable commercial option for sponsoring brands, with the growth athlete endorsement deals and unique women's sport partnerships highlighting the growing viability of women's sport

Companies Mentioned

FIFA

UEFA

WTA

LPGA

Cricket Australia

WNBA

Key Highlights

Case studies

Growing sponsorship value

TV ratings insight

Global analysis

Scope

The report analyses a series of case studies of partnerships with brands who have committed exclusively to women's sport, and the varying operational structures within women's sport, from fully independent properties such as the WTA, to single governance for both male and female versions of a particular sport, such as with national governing bodies such as UEFA, FIFA and the ICC

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Soccer

FIFA

UEFA

WSL

NWSL

Tennis

WTA

Golf

LPGA

LET

Basketball

WNBA

Cricket

ICC T20 Women's World Cup

Conclusion

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppzxsc