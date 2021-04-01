New Orleans Saints Teams Up with AnyVision to Keep Athletes, Coaches and Staff Safe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AnyVision, a world-leading vision AI platform company, announced that the New Orleans Saints, a team in the National Football League (NFL), partnered with AnyVision to keep players and staff safe by providing secure, seamless access to its practice facilities.

Covid-19 has accelerated technological innovation in sports, though the adaptation of new technologies has transformed the industry long before the pandemic. Many professional sports teams, like the New Orleans Saints, use facial recognition technology to enable players and staff to quickly and conveniently access locker rooms or training facilities without having to stop or slow down.

“We went with recognition-based access control before the pandemic out of convenience and efficiency, and now to ensure safety, it’s critical to keep people moving. Every single organization who has more than a few people coming into a facility that needs a controlled point of entry should have a recognition-based access control system installed. It’s table stakes at this point. It’s safer and it gives people more confidence that their employer is making decisions with their safety in mind,” said New Orleans Saints IT director Jody Barbier.

The Saints selected AnyVision’s access control solution a year ago, after researching a wide range of vendors. Implemented in December 2019, the system has helped them safely re-open their training facilities.

AnyVision’s CEO Avi Golan said “In today’s environment, I think it’s important to understand that not all recognition technology is created equally. That’s why it’s so important to work with organizations like the Saints who are extremely transparent about investing in innovative technologies that are safe and reliable. We encourage our customers to do their research, and then let us demonstrate how truly great recognition AI should work.”

About the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are a professional football team and part of the National Football League’s NFC South division. Tom Benson purchased the New Orleans Saints in 1985, and the franchise was quickly transformed. Combining his passion for building a championship team with commitment to being a business leader and community citizen, the New Orleans Saints clinched a playoff berth for the first time two seasons later. After marrying Gayle Benson in 2004, Mr. and Mrs. Benson continued to work to build a championship franchise on and off the field, culminating with the Saints capturing Super Bowl XLIV. With Mr. Benson’s passing in 2018, Mrs. Benson has upheld the high standards for the franchise that her late husband set, providing the resources and guidance to allow the organization to reach new heights.

About AnyVision

AnyVision is a world-leading visual AI platform company that enterprises across the globe use to create trusted, seamless experiences in their physical spaces. Proven to operate with the highest accuracy in real-time and real-world scenarios, AnyVision harnesses its cutting-edge research and powerful technology platform to make the world a safer, more intuitive and more connected place.