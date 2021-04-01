Halle Capital Management Announces Investment in Planet Smile Partners, a Newly Formed Dental Service Organization Focused on Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halle Capital Management (“Halle”), a New York-based growth equity investment firm, today announced it has made a new investment in Planet Smile Partners (“PSP”), a newly formed pediatric and orthodontic-focused dental service organization (“DSO”).

PSP provides clinicians with an array of administrative services—thereby alleviating the burden of providers having to manage many of the tedious aspects of their practices—and empowers clinicians to focus on delivering first-rate oral health care services to their patients.

In conjunction with Halle’s investment, PSP will initially partner with a New York-based group of dental practices currently known as Dentistry for Children Westchester (“DFC Westchester”). Dr. Gary Heitzler, Founder of DFC Westchester, will serve as CEO of Planet Smile Partners and will be responsible for scaling its platform and leading its strategic business initiatives.

“I am excited to partner with a DSO that shares the values upon which DFC Westchester was built,” said Dr. Heitzler. “Planet Smile Partners has an industry-leading team, and we are looking forward to working closely with like-minded dental practices to help them better serve their communities.”

“We are proud to invest behind the strong culture-focused management team at PSP,” said JP Gutfreund, Managing Partner of Halle Capital Management. “Dr. Heitzler and his team are committed to providing outstanding clinical care to the children in our served communities and supporting our practitioners with a comprehensive suite of services and tools to help make their jobs easier. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Planet Smile Partners intends to continue partnering with pediatric and orthodontic-focused practices in the Northeast to become a leading regional DSO.

About Planet Smile Partners

Founded by experienced dentists, orthodontists, and former DSO executives, Planet Smile Partners provides non-clinical business services to its network of supported dental offices. PSP’s mission is to ensure all children have the opportunity to receive high-quality dental care within their communities. PSP’s doctor-led culture promotes strong clinical care, a diverse and inclusive work environment, flexible schedules, and career advancement opportunities. Planet Smile Partners’ mission is to partner with pediatric dentists and orthodontists who share its values and aspire to become part of a leading Northeast DSO.

About Halle Capital Management

Halle Capital Management is a New York-based growth equity-focused investment firm that provides capital and strategic guidance to companies in the healthcare, consumer, and business services sectors. We leverage our extensive experience, robust professional network, collaborative mindset, and deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with mission-driven management teams. For more information, please visit www.hallecapital.com.