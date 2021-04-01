E.L.F. Cosmetics + Jen Atkin = E.L.F. xx Jen Atkin Beauty Collab

e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin collection, exclusively available on elfcosmetics.com, ulta.com and Ulta Beauty stores in the U.S., and boots.com and in Boots stores in the UK.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s #elfmade beauty boss heaven. Beauty entrepreneur Jen Atkin, founder of Ouai Haircare and Mane Addicts, has joined forces with e.l.f. Cosmetics to create the limited edition e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin collection. Jen signs all her notes with an xx—her personal expression of love and women empowerment. This must-have lineup of everyday essentials includes power-packed formulas and universal shades that combine Jen’s keep-it-real, go-getter attitude with e.l.f.’ s commitment to creating high quality products that are accessible for every eye, lip and face.

“Who better to embody our passion for being ‘e.l.f. made’ than Jen Atkin?” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “A celebrity hairstylist, social media pioneer, influencer and author, Jen uses her platforms and influence to champion success for others. Through this uplifting collection, we are thrilled to join forces and combine our like-minded vision of helping others feel like a better version of themselves.”

“Feeling powerful in your skin gives you the power to do more. When you feel good, you have that ‘xxtra’ boost to succeed. I am obsessed with creating quality beauty products that are accessible to everyone,” says Jen Atkin. “And no one has mastered that better than e.l.f. Cosmetics.”

This dream team was inspired by both e.l.f. and Jen’s shared values of encouraging female empowerment and inclusivity. e.l.f. and Jen have pledged to celebrate the collection with a give-back program that will support Girls Inc. in the U.S., and The Girls’ Network in the U.K. Girls Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides educational and mentorship opportunities that lift girls up, encourage them to use their voices, and prepare them to succeed with confidence. The Girls’ Network is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire and empower girls from the least advantaged communities by connecting them with a mentor and a network of professional female role models.

BE YOUR BEST E.L.F.

Success starts with (s)e.l.f. love and the new collection features all the beauty essentials needed to get your e.l.f. together! The lineup includes:

XXtra Lip Duo. Feel the xxtra love with these 2-in-1 lipsticks & lip liners that pack a punch of rich, matte color with a comfortable, creamy feel. There are 3 of Jen's go-to lip shades; Bright Idea, a hot red; se.l.f.ie made Pink, a soft pink, and Be Bold Brown, a medium brown. Each lip duo is sold individually or get all 3 in the lip kit. Individual: $8/£8 Kit: $20 ($24 value)/£20 (£24 value)

Hair & Brow Pomade. Jen’s the boss of beautiful hair so it stands to reason this clear brow gel gets down to business. Formulated for every hair type and tone, it sets, defines and holds brows in place. And here’s a Jen-approved multi-tasking hack—use the Brow Pomade to smooth and tame fly-away hairs along the hairline. $6/£6

The Let’s e.l.f.ing Do This Face Palette. Available in Light-Medium and Medium-Deep, this all-in-one palette helps you achieve Jen’s signature effortlessly chic makeup look. The universally flattering shades include luxe eyeshadows, a cream to powder eyeliner, a sheer matte blush, a sun-kissed bronzer and a shimmering highlighter. $14/£14

Zero Effort Liner. Effortless eyeliner is a swipe away with this cream-to-powder eyeliner formula. This eyeliner pencil gives a smoky, diffused eyeshadow look with the ease of a pencil so you can easily swipe, smudge and smolder. Choose from Brown to Earth or Jet Set Black. $5/£5

Mist Me? Hydrating Coconut Mist. Moisturize skin and refresh makeup with this lightweight, hydrating facial mist. It features an irresistible coconut fragrance, inspired by Jen’s love of e.l.f.’s best-selling mists. $8/£8

Eyes Up Here Brow and Liner Kit. Create an effortless smoky eye and brows look that stays put. The kit includes Jen’s favorite Brow Pomade, Zero Effort Eyeliner in Black and a dual ended eyebrow brush. $12 ($15 value)/£12 (£15 value)

SUPPORTING GIRL POWER

“One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with e.l.f. is they understand the importance—now more than ever—of giving back to the community,” says Jen. To that end, e.l.f.-icianados are invited to participate in an e.l.f.-made giveback by snapping a power pose and creating their own e.l.f.-ism and then posting them on social media with the hashtag #elfmade.

For every post with #elfmade on Instagram, between April 4, 2021 and April 30, 2021, e.l.f. and Jen Atkin will donate $1 to Girls Inc., up to $25,000. e.l.f. will also be donating £1 to The Girls Network, up to £5,000. “Teaming up with these organizations that supports ‘girl power’ means we can help budding young entrepreneurs with their ideas and dreams,” Jen adds.

e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin will be available exclusively on elfcosmetics.com, ulta.com and Ulta Beauty stores in the U.S., and on boots.com and in Boots stores in the UK. Join e.l.f.’s Beauty Squad loyalty program to be the first to shop the limited-edition collection on April 5. The collection will be available at Ulta.com on April 7 and goes international on April 14 at Boots stores and boots.com. It will be available in Ulta Beauty stores on April 18.