Groove and Seismic Announce New Integration for Building Lasting Relationships and Accelerating Revenue in a Digital-First World

SAN FRANCISCO & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groove, the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, and Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement platform, today announced a new integration that enables joint customers to deliver relevant, approved, compliant content through a single, easy-to-use interface.

According to Gartner’s 2020 Future of Sales research, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels. In today’s digital and remote B2B sales environment, this integrated solution bridges a critical gap between the point of engagement and Salesforce that helps companies quickly realize time-to-value — all without a heavy lift from their IT or application development teams. Together, Groove and Seismic provide revenue teams and their leaders with a powerful solution for building lasting relationships, remotely or in-person.

This new integration provides Groove and Seismic customers with seamless access to content in Seismic. It improves productivity and empowers reps to easily send personalized content from within their daily workflows.

“We’re very excited about using Groove and Seismic together to streamline how our revenue team delivers value to our customers and prospects,” said Kishen Mistry, Director of Global Sales Strategy and Technology at TIBCO. “Enabling our sellers to access Seismic content within their Groove workflows will be a huge productivity boost, resulting in a better sales experience for everyone."

Integration Benefits

Streamline Workflows: Access all relevant content and CRM data in one place, eliminating the back and forth between systems.

Increase Customer Satisfaction: Quickly build repeatable email templates, giving reps time to focus on nurturing relationships and delivering on client requirements.

Make Informed Decisions: Combine Groove's engagement and account insights with Seismic's content performance data for comprehensive intelligence on every deal.

Groove and Seismic share a customer-first approach in helping revenue teams engage their clients in a customized, data-driven, and scalable way while maintaining high compliance standards. Seismic’s sales enablement capabilities empower teams to build stronger relationships with buyers using dynamic, tailored content. Groove makes these capabilities more accessible and powerful with easy-to-use sales engagement features that enable companies to realize the promise of their CRM investment in a digital-first world.

“Revenue teams need to embrace digital transformation to engage the ‘everywhere customer,’ and Groove’s new Seismic integration provides reps with the integrated platform that they need to do so in an efficient and measurable way,” said Tehsin Daya, Head of Partnerships for Groove. “It’s never been easier to engage prospects and customers with the most relevant content at the right time.”

“Personalization is no longer a nice-to-have, but rather is an expectation from customers in today's digital-first B2B sales environment,” said Preseetha Pettigrew, Seismic Global Vice President, Strategic Alliances. “This integration with Groove streamlines the seller workflow, allowing frontline teams to focus on nurturing relationships and deliver greater value to clients. I look forward to seeing how our joint customers benefit from this partnership.”

About Groove

Groove is the leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce, specializing in ease-of-use, ease-of-administration, and cross-team collaboration. Built for the needs of full-cycle sellers, Groove automates non-sales activities so that pre- and post-sales reps can spend more time building relationships and generating revenue. On average, Groove gives revenue teams 20% of their time back to focus on higher-value activities. Groove’s Salesforce-native architecture can be customized to align with industry-specific workflows while ensuring more accurate reporting and forecasting, lower compliance risk, and streamlined administration.

Over 50,000 sales representatives use Groove at some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing companies, including Google, Uber, BBVA, and Capital One. Groove has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating on G2 in the sales engagement category for over two years in a row.

Groove was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2020 and is one of the 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Groove also ranks #16 on the San Francisco Business Times' "fastest-growing private companies in the Bay Area in 2020" and #191 on the Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 500 list. Founded in 2014, Groove is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in San Diego and Seattle. To learn more, visit groove.co.

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and digital sales engagement solution, aligning go-to-market teams and empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic’s Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 700 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.