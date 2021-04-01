E2open Partners with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance on Customs Compliance Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open (NYSE:ETWO), the network for the digital economy, and Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M), a leading provider of airline Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, announce a partnership to implement E2open’s global exports and customs compliance solutions.

E2open's Global Trade Management applications automate shipment screening for regulatory trade compliance requirements, seamlessly recommending export license and import trade documents, allowing companies to efficiently manage all cross-border trade compliance, country controls, restricted party screening, license determination and entry visibility, in addition to document generation. AFI KLM E&M supports 200 international customers and more than 2,800 aircraft with over 600,000 parts shipped from multiple hubs. The customs compliance platform will help ensure AFI KLM E&M's high-quality products and services reach their customers on-time while meeting regulatory requirements and ultimately helps safeguard air safety and aircraft operations around the globe.

"The combination of powerful compliance risk management and scalability through automation can be a key source of advantage in today's global economy where businesses are rapidly diversifying and regulations are frequently changing," said Michael Farlekas, president and chief executive officer at E2open. "Our highly configurable solution platform, including export and import management, plus up-to-date Global Knowledge® repository will empower AFI KLM E&M to provide their customers with the highest quality products and services on time while reducing costs and improving efficiency."

Together, AFI KLM E&M and E2open will streamline cross-border transactions, automate export processes, establish regulatory compliance, reduce complexities and cut costs, all while utilizing comprehensive, current and accurate data on regulatory controls, restricted parties, classifications and landed costs.

"The complexity of our business and operating our supply chain is increasing as we see significant growth and diversity of our business across the globe," said Géry Mortreux, executive vice president at Air France Industries. "We're excited to partner with E2open to ensure we stay abreast of the ever changing regulations, leverage global trade and compliance best practices, and further the digital transformation of our supply chain. The new platform provides best-in-class, time-critical compliance to improve our operations, allowing us to better serve our global customers."

About AFI KLM E&M

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance is a major multi-product MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) provider. With a workforce of over 14,000, AFI KLM E&M offers comprehensive technical support for airlines, ranging from engineering and line maintenance to engine overhaul, aero structure and fan thrust reverser support, as well as the management, repair and supply of aircraft components, structured around a powerful logistics network. AFI KLM E&M supports almost 2,800 aircraft operated by 200 major international and domestic airlines.

About E2open

At E2open, we're creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

