HAWK:AI Selects BackBay Communications as Agency of Record

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HAWK:AI (Hawk AI GmbH), a global leader in real-time Transaction Screening and Monitoring solutions for financial institutions, has selected BackBay Communications as its U.S. agency of record. BackBay is an integrated financial services public relations, content development, and digital marketing agency with dedicated teams focused on financial technology, asset management, private equity and venture capital, and impact investing.

BackBay will develop and deploy an integrated public relations and thought leadership program to highlight HAWK:AI and its Anti-Money-Laundering and Anti-Financial-Crime solutions. The program, centered on sharing HAWK:AI’s news and executive thought leadership, will be focused on building relationships, awareness and credibility with targeted media covering fintech, banking, technology, risk management, compliance, financial institutions, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence and venture capital.

“As we grow our presence in the U.S., we needed to identify a public relations agency that has a fintech focus and knowledge and experience working with banking, payments and compliance issues – we found that in BackBay Communications,” said Tobias Schweiger, HAWK:AI. “We look forward to BackBay helping to raise awareness among U.S. payment institutions, including payment facilitators, marketplaces, acquirers, ISOs, money transmitters/money service businesses (MSBs), and banks and other financial institutions of HAWK:AI’s ability to support their Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) Compliance through real-time transaction monitoring, applying machine learning in combination with classic rule-based approaches.”

“We’re very pleased to support HAWK:AI as they grow their U.S. presence,” said Bill Haynes, Founder & CEO, BackBay Communications. “HAWK:AI offers essential services to help banks detect Financial Crime, remain on top of changing regulations, and stay a step ahead of criminals.”

BackBay partners with fintech clients – from disruptive startups to large global public corporations – to create and execute communications programs designed to help them accelerate growth, capitalize on new market opportunities and build credibility. To learn more about BackBay’s approach and expertise in fintech communications please click here.

About HAWK:AI

HAWK:AI supports Financial Institutions in Anti-Financial-Crime Transaction Screening & Monitoring. The solution is built as a cloud-first, Software-as-a-Service offering, delivering maximum flexibility and allowing for modular, fast implementation. The product range includes detection of suspicious behavior using a full set of rules, combined with Machine Learning functionality including a pre-trained pattern repository. Thereby, Machine Learning is applied to reduce False Alerts for maximum process efficiency, as well as to detect criminal behavior & anomalies – based on multiple, state-of-the-art Data Science modules specifically tailored to Anti-Financial-Crime challenges. For more information, visit www.hawk.ai.

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations, content development, and digital marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including financial technology companies, private equity and venture capital firms, asset managers, and impact investing firms. BackBay focuses on helping its clients build their brands and drive growth. BackBay’s services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and website development. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.backbaycommunications.com.