HireRight Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement With Premier Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight, a global leader in background screening services, has been awarded a multi-year national contract with Premier Inc. This new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for background screening solutions and related services.

HireRight believes that this new agreement will offer Premier Members best of class employment background screening solutions while leveraging pre-negotiated pricing for hospitals, nursing homes, and other non-acute, long-term care facilities associated with Premier’s membership. HireRight’s comprehensive product portfolio includes public record checks, employment eligibility verifications, social media screening, drug testing, COVID-19 testing, and healthcare-specific solutions like sanction checks, professional license verifications and nurse registry checks.

Employment and healthcare screening programs can be complex with changing laws and regulations. HireRight’s industry-leading technology will now provide Premier members with screening results, quickly and consistently. HireRight believes that our technology, combined with our many long-term relationships with Applicant Tracking System (ATS) partner integrations, will provide Premier members with the best solutions in the marketplace.

“Premier was one of the first companies to translate the purchasing power of a healthcare alliance into significant cost savings,” said HireRight Chief Revenue Officer Scott Collins. “As healthcare providers face increasingly tight budgets and constantly changing regulatory requirements related to background checks, we are thrilled to work with Premier to provide more options and a better way of managing their Members’ employee screening programs.”

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, E-Verify solutions, and other workforce solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight has U.S. offices in Irvine, Calif., Tulsa, Okla., Nashville, Tenn., Chapin, S.C., and Dallas, Texas, and international offices in Australia, Canada, Estonia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.